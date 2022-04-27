GALLERY: Local students enjoy Prom Night 2022

Nights at the drive-in are back at the end of the month. It's official, the US-23 Digital Drive-In Theater has announced its opening day for the 2022 season. Mark your calendars for Friday, April 29th, 2022, and gas up the car. As of now, the three double features for the opening day have not been announced but will be available on Monday, April 25th.

MOVIES ・ 22 DAYS AGO