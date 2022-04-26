Flood Warning issued for Marshall, Pennington, Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 13:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Houston A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Houston and north central Jackson Counties through 200 PM CDT At 116 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles north of Marianna, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Cottonwood, Marianna, Malone, Greenwood, Campbellton, Bascom, Crosby, Grangeburg, Lovetown, Sealy Springs, Chattahoochee SP, Lucy, Ellaville, Marianna Municipal A/P, Sills and Jacob City. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Comments / 0