N.Y. Mets 3, St. Louis 0

The New York Mets are mad as hell and they’re not going to take it any more. Yes, the Mets beat the St. Louis Cardinals, 3-0, on Tuesday. But in the process, three Mets batters were hit by pitches. New York now leads the majors with 18 HBP, and Mets starter Chris Bassitt knows the source of the problem: the baseballs, which he says are “all different.”
The New York Mets open a three-game home series against the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night.
First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field. The game will be broadcast on SNY.
Aaron Nola (1-2, 3.74) will start for Philadelphia, while Tylor Megill (3-0, 2.35) will for New York.
New York Yankees outfielder Joey Gallo is not starting in Friday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Gallo will rest in Kansas City after the Yankees elected to start Aaron Hicks and Tim Locastro in center and left field. According to Baseball Savant on 30 batted balls this season, Gallo...
The New York Yankees have long been known for having one of the more powerful lineups in baseball. This year’s version of the Yankees is no exception, as Anthony Rizzo has been going nuts, with eight home runs already. Aaron Judge has four jacks, but Giancarlo Stanton has yet to find his groove in 2022. Well, that might be about to change.
It’s Anthony Rizzo’s world, and we’re just living in it. The New York Yankees first baseman slugged three home runs in Tuesday’s 12-8 win over the Baltimore Orioles. He now leads the majors with eight home runs on the season. Want to bet on MLB?. According...
DP_Kansas City 2, Chicago 1. LOB_Kansas City 10, Chicago 3. 2B_Benintendi (1). HR_García (1). SB_Witt Jr. (4). SF_Benintendi (1), Pollock (1). HBP_Bummer (Olivares). WP_Staumont, Banks. Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Rob Drake. T_3:20. A_11,242 (40,615).
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Odubel Herrera is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Austin Gomber and the Colorado Rockies. What It Means:. Herrera is yielding center field to Roman Quinn and the leadoff spot to Jean Segura. Quinn is hitting ninth. Per numberFire's MLB Heat...
Two NL East foes start a weekend series on Friday night in New York when the Phillies travel to face the Mets. The Mets are one of the best stories in all of baseball, posting one of the top records to date at 14-6 behind elite hitting and pitching. Now, they face one of the most vaunted offenses in baseball in the Phillies that boasts a ton of power, but suspect pitching has led to a 10-10 start.
New York Yankees infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Bruce Zimmerman and the Baltimore Orioles. What It Means:. The Yankees appear to be giving Kiner-Falefa a routine breather. Marwin Gonzalez is replacing Kiner-Falefa at shortstop and hitting eighth. numberFire’s models...
