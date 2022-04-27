ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

N.Y. Mets 3, St. Louis 0

By Sportradar
 2 days ago

DP_New York 1, St. Louis 3. LOB_New York 9, St. Louis 8. 2B_McNeil (5), McCann (2). SB_Edman...

St. Louis 8, Arizona 3

E_Varsho (1). DP_Arizona 1, St. Louis 0. LOB_Arizona 7, St. Louis 9. 2B_Walker (3), Ahmed (2). HR_Smith (1). SB_Bader (5), Molina (1). SF_O'Neill 2 (4), Dickerson (1). HBP_Castellanos (DeJong). Umpires_Home, Charlie Ramos; First, Alan Porter; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Jeremie Rehak. T_3:01. A_33,464 (45,494).
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Syracuse.com

NY Mets pitcher Chris Bassitt blames MLB, ‘bad’ baseballs for players hit by pitches

The New York Mets are mad as hell and they’re not going to take it any more. Yes, the Mets beat the St. Louis Cardinals, 3-0, on Tuesday. But in the process, three Mets batters were hit by pitches. New York now leads the majors with 18 HBP, and Mets starter Chris Bassitt knows the source of the problem: the baseballs, which he says are “all different.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Joey Gallo out of Yankees' Friday lineup against Royals

New York Yankees outfielder Joey Gallo is not starting in Friday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Gallo will rest in Kansas City after the Yankees elected to start Aaron Hicks and Tim Locastro in center and left field. According to Baseball Savant on 30 batted balls this season, Gallo...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
N.Y. Yankees 10, Baltimore 5

E_Gutierrez 2 (3), Mateo 2 (4), Baumann (1). DP_Baltimore 2, New York 0. LOB_Baltimore 13, New York 6. 2B_Hays 3 (7), McKenna (2), Odor 2 (4), Mancini (4), Rizzo (4), Gonzalez (1), LeMahieu (4). HR_Judge (5). SB_Locastro (3). SF_Gonzalez (1). S_Bemboom (1). IPHRERBBSO. Zimmermann L,1-141-354015. Baker2-310000. Baumann12-332120. Fry11-314314. New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Thursday's Major League Linescores

Zimmermann, Baker (5), Baumann (6), Fry (7) and Bemboom; Taillon, M.Castro (5), Wa.Peralta (6), Loáisiga (6), Green (8), Marinaccio (9), Luetge (9) and Higashioka. W_M.Castro 2-0. L_Zimmermann 1-1. HRs_New York, Judge (5). Seattle100000000—160 Tampa Bay01000010x—271 Flexen, Castillo (7), Misiewicz (8) and Torrens; Springs, Adam (3), Beeks (5),...
Atlanta 5, Chicago Cubs 1

E_Wills.Contreras (1). DP_Chicago 0, Atlanta 2. LOB_Chicago 4, Atlanta 8. 2B_d'Arnaud (3). HR_Riley (5), Swanson (1), Duvall (1). SB_Acuña Jr. 2 (2), Swanson (2). Effross pitched to 4 batters in the 7th. HBP_Wright (Hoerner). Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Clint Vondrak; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Alfonso Marquez. T_2:49. A_34,183 (41,084).
CHICAGO, IL
Kansas City 5, Chicago White Sox 2

DP_Kansas City 2, Chicago 1. LOB_Kansas City 10, Chicago 3. 2B_Benintendi (1). HR_García (1). SB_Witt Jr. (4). SF_Benintendi (1), Pollock (1). HBP_Bummer (Olivares). WP_Staumont, Banks. Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Rob Drake. T_3:20. A_11,242 (40,615).
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Odubel Herrera held out of Philadelphia lineup Thursday

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Odubel Herrera is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Austin Gomber and the Colorado Rockies. What It Means:. Herrera is yielding center field to Roman Quinn and the leadoff spot to Jean Segura. Quinn is hitting ninth. Per numberFire's MLB Heat...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Phillies vs. Mets Prediction and Odds for Friday, April 29th (Bet New York at Home)

Two NL East foes start a weekend series on Friday night in New York when the Phillies travel to face the Mets. The Mets are one of the best stories in all of baseball, posting one of the top records to date at 14-6 behind elite hitting and pitching. Now, they face one of the most vaunted offenses in baseball in the Phillies that boasts a ton of power, but suspect pitching has led to a 10-10 start.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NWSL Glance

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie. North Carolina at Angel City FC, 10:30 p.m. Kansas City at Portland, 6 p.m. Louisville at Chicago, 8 p.m. OL Reign at Washington, 5 p.m. San Diego Wave FC at Houston, 7 p.m. Gotham FC at Orlando, 7 p.m. Saturday, May...
SOCCER
Minnesota 7, Detroit 1

E_H.Castro 2 (3), Barnhart (1), W.Castro (1). DP_Detroit 1, Minnesota 2. LOB_Detroit 12, Minnesota 8. 2B_Correa (3), Celestino (1). S_Celestino (1), Polanco (1). Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Ryan Blakney. T_3:09. A_19,365 (38,544).
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Isiah Kiner-Falefa on Yankees' bench Thursday afternoon

New York Yankees infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Bruce Zimmerman and the Baltimore Orioles. What It Means:. The Yankees appear to be giving Kiner-Falefa a routine breather. Marwin Gonzalez is replacing Kiner-Falefa at shortstop and hitting eighth. numberFire’s models...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

