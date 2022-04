CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers elected to stay at No. 6 and select North Carolina State's Ikem Ekwonu, considered the premier offensive lineman in this draft. He is the first offensive player chosen after three defensive linemen and two cornerbacks were selected with the first five picks. It’s the first draft since 1991 that no player on offense went in the top five.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 20 HOURS AGO