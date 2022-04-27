Omicron, BA.2 is the dominant strain in northwest Louisiana

Family speaking out after grandmother, mother arrested in child’s alcohol poisoning death. Family speaking out after grandmother, mother arrested in child’s alcohol poisoning death. Updated: 4 hours ago. “I really couldn't believe he was going to donate me a kidney because I didn’t ask him, and I probably...
Down on Louisiana’s Gulf Coast, there is a small, close-knit Black community named Pointe à La Hache. There, oyster harvesting is a culture and a heritage that has been passed down for generations. But decades of storms, natural disasters, oil spills, and racist policies have threatened this way of life. Now, the state’s coastal restoration plans could end it.
BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 620 new cases and 6 new deaths on Monday, April 25, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,236,731 and the total number of deaths to 17,229. For more Coronavirus News Click Here As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may […]
Inflation is hitting many Americans hard. Some folks are now having to choose between food or medicine. More Louisiana families are turning to SNAP benefits to help pay for groceries. The feds report close to 40 million Americans rely on SNAP benefits for food. SNAP is the federal government’s number...
When it comes to our children, most all of us are well-intentioned, however, we occasionally have a mental lapse. We might forget to send them with lunch money, or forget to sign that permission slip. We might even forget they are getting out early that day and that we need to be there to pick them up.
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. — A meteor streaked across the sky in southern Mississippi early Wednesday morning, running parallel to the Mississippi River. Officials with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) confirmed reports of a fireball accompanied by a loud noise over Claiborne County. MEMA said NASA confirmed it was...
LOUISIANA, USA — The search for a 33-year-old Louisiana woman, who went missing after reportedly driving a Lyft to Texas, continues after officials found her vehicle in another state three weeks later. (Editor's Note: The video above is from a March 18, 2022 newscast) Ella Goodie was last seen...
We all require a certain amount of money each month to pay for normal living expenses, and in recent months, that amount has gotten much higher. Whether at the pump or the grocery store, Americans are being hit with a severe case of sticker shock. The consumer price index rose...
The Slidell Police Department reported on social media that they recently responded to a call about a squirrel attacking a man. Upon arrival, officers found the elderly man still fighting with the wild animal. According to a social media post by the police department, "A 78-year-old elderly man was actively...
LACOMBE, La. (AP) — Authorities in Louisiana say a man who was crabbing from a bridge has died after falling into a canal. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says other people on the bridge near Lacombe heard a splash, realized the man had fallen and called 911 about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. A news release […]
One thing that I love about crawfish boils in south Louisiana is that everyone seems to have their own way of doing it. For years we've argued over whether to put the seasoning in the water or to season the crawfish once they are done and in the ice chest.
Why Is the Cajun Internet Having a Major Meltdown Right Now?. It all started when a man by the name of John Donaldson decided to disturb everyone's peace by posting a picture of his latest crawfish boil. Yes, Those are Raviolis in a Crawfish Boil. Donaldson claims he got the...
TEXARKANA, Ark., -- More defendants and charges have been added to a federal indictment alleging opioid abuse at several southwest Arkansas clinics. Five nurses and three pharmacists were named in the original indictment. Michael Lansdell, Rusty Griffin and Michael Martin -- along with the Lansdell Family Clinic -- have been...
If you've ever wanted to visit a ghost town, you might not have to go as far as you think. Merriam-Webster defines a ghost town as "a once-flourishing town wholly or nearly deserted usually as a result of the exhaustion of some natural resource" In those terms, when you think...
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A grand jury recently handed down a murder indictment against a South Louisiana accused of giving the deadly drug fentanyl to a woman and causing her overdose death but prosecutions in cases like this are rare because of how difficult they are to prove. Damien...
Perhaps the saddest thing about this headline is that it's more than one. In fact, it's not one, not two, but at least three cities - all Democrat run - across the state whose middle class is abandoning the area. Which Major Louisiana City is This?. So, to which one...
BATON ROUGE, La. - Winnings at Louisiana’s state regulated casinos were down 1.6% in March compared to the year before. The 13 riverboat casinos, four racinos and Harrah’s land based casino brought in $221.5 million during the month, compared to $225.1 million in March 2021.
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The Pointe Coupee Sheriff’s Office and Pointe Coupee Fire District 4 were both asked to respond to the False River early Tuesday morning. Around 4:20 a.m., a call came in about a vehicle that had made its way into the river. PCPSO says the woman who was driving the […]
