Click here to read the full article. Grooming brand Harry’s is helping to launch and fund a mental health network focused on men and boys. In July 2021, Harry’s launched the Open Minds Initiative as part of its commitment to mental health and in search for new ideas in the space.More from WWDInside Mecca Brands' New Sydney FlagshipThe New Clean Crew10 Best Met Gala Beauty Looks From Years Past On Friday, the men’s grooming brand named Team: Changing Minds as the winner of the inaugural initiative and said it will donate $5 million to the group over the next three years. Team: Changing...

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 18 HOURS AGO