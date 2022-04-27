ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Watch: Semi-truck crashes into Michigan trooper’s cruiser

By Nexstar Media Wire, Byron Tollefson
8 News Now
8 News Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14OV3g_0fLHwGe000

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. ( WOOD ) — Newly released dashcam video shows a semi driver slamming into a Michigan State Police trooper.

The truck driver charged is set to appear in court on Wednesday, while the trooper remains off the job recovering.

Just before 8 a.m. on April 8, the semi was eastbound on I-94 near Lawrence, in southwest Michigan. The video from the semi’s dashcam shows the vehicle drifting from side to side in the lane.

Easton Norby-Varclac, a 24-year-old from Virginia, was the driver of the semi. The video shows Michigan State Police Trooper Cole Knaup parked in the right lane, blocking it after an earlier crash.

The semi, going nearly 75 miles an hour, starts to veer out of the right lane as it approaches the trooper’s vehicle.

At the last second, the trooper tries to get out of the way before being hit by the semi.

“It’s a miracle that he survived,” 5 th District MSP Public Information Officer Duwayne Robinson said.

First responders freed Knaup from his vehicle and took him to the hospital, where he was diagnosed with a concussion. He also suffered cuts and bruises.

“We are very happy that wasn’t a fatal crash,” Robinson said. “It likely could have been one very easily. But thank God he was able to survive it with just the injuries he did have.”

Police photos captured the scene after the collision:

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dhnbe_0fLHwGe000
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UAzEl_0fLHwGe000
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MGjmk_0fLHwGe000
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ahmup_0fLHwGe000

It’s been nearly three weeks now, and Knaup hasn’t returned to work.

“It was a very traumatic ordeal that he went through,” Robinson said. “So, he’s obviously at home, not only healing physically, but also mentally just trying to get a grasp of everything that transpired, as well as his family.”

Trooper hurt after cruiser hit by semi on I-94 near Lawrence

Robinson said police are not rushing Knaup back to work.

“These things take time,” Robinson said. “When he’s ready, he’ll return, and we’ll welcome him.”

Norby-Varclac remains in Van Buren County Jail. He has been charged with two felonies, including reckless driving causing serious impairment of a bodily function, and failure to yield to an emergency responder causing injury. Bond was set at $100,000 cash or surety.

Robinson said these tragedies happen to police more than you’d think. On May 6, MSP is taking part in a “Move Over” campaign to shine light on the issue.

Robinson said the goal is to show “how important it is to give a lane when you approach an emergency vehicle and to slow down.”

“Bringing attention to it will highlight the importance of the safety for those of us that are out there in our positions charged with keeping the public safe and keeping traffic moving safely day in and day out,” Robinson said.

The “Move Over” campaign is also in honor of Trooper Rick Johnson, who was struck and killed by a vehicle on I-94 in Van Buren County back in May of 2000.

“As law enforcement officers, we know that these things happen,” Robinson said. “Way more than the general public knows. That’s because we’re out patrolling the roads and policing crashes all the time.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Virginia State
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan State Police#Trooper#Cruiser#Lawrence Township
The Grand Rapids Press

27-year-old man killed in 2-car crash in U.P.

CALUMET TOWNSHIP, MI -- The Michigan State Police are investigating a two-car crash that took place Wednesday, leaving one man dead and two women injured. According to WLUC-6, the crash happened around 5:50 p.m. on M-26 near Henwood Road. Investigators believe a car being driven by a 27-year-old Calumet man...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Michigan police officer who shot unarmed Patrick Lyoya identified

Michigan officials have released the name of the police officer who fatally shot Patrick Lyoya, an unarmed Black man, in the head during a traffic stop earlier this month. Grand Rapids police chief Eric Winstrom named the officer who pulled the trigger as Christopher Schurr, after previously saying he would only release the officer’s identity if he was charged with a crime.“In the interest of transparency, to reduce ongoing speculation, and to avoid any further confusion, I am confirming the name already publicly circulating — Christopher Schurr — as the officer involved in the April 4 officer-involved shooting,” Chief...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHIO Dayton

1 dead, at least 1 other injured after Xenia Twp. Crash

XENIA TOWNSHIP — One person is dead and at least one other person in the hospital after a crash in Xenia Township Friday afternoon. Crews were called to a two-car crash on Cooper Lane and Jasper Road around 3:20 p.m. The Xenia post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol...
XENIA, OH
8 News Now

8 News Now

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy