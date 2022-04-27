ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chippewa Falls, WI

Juvenile arrested in connection to death of 10-year-old Wisconsin girl

By Caitlyn Shelton, Nexstar Media Wire
8 News Now
8 News Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tJ1eK_0fLHwFlH00

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. ( NewsNation ) — A juvenile has been arrested in connection to the death of 10-year-old Lily Peters, Chippewa Falls Police announced Tuesday night.

Police said the suspect “was not a stranger” to Peters, but did not explain their relationship.

Investigators released limited details about the arrest, saying the suspect was arrested within city limits and that Lily’s family is aware he is in custody.

Lily was found dead near a wooded trail in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, just north of Eau Claire.

She was reported missing by her father Sunday evening. Lily’s father says the fourth-grader did not return home that night after a visit to her aunt’s house on Grove Street about five blocks away.

Small Wisconsin town rocked by murder of 10-year-old girl

As the investigation unfolded, police officers discovered a bicycle in the woods near the walking trail between the end of North Grove Street and a brewery parking lot. From there, numerous law enforcement agencies scoured the area searching for the child.

At around 9:15 a.m. Monday, the 10-year-old’s body was found in the wooded area near the walking trail.

Chippewa Falls Police called the killing a very rare occurrence for the town.

“The people of our community are honest, hardworking and kind-hearted. It is almost impossible to believe that something this horrific could happen in our city,” the police chief said.

The community is grappling with the heartwrenching news. Details of the ongoing investigation are limited since it has been classified as a homicide.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eau Claire, WI
Crime & Safety
State
Wisconsin State
City
Eau Claire, WI
City
Chippewa Falls, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Chippewa Falls, WI
Crime & Safety
The Independent

Everything we know about the death of 10-year-old Lily Peters

The death of 10-year-old Iliana “Lily” Peters and the arrest of a 14-year-old boy for her murder has shocked the small, tight-knit community of Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin.Lily was found dead at around 9.15am on Monday morning in a wooded area close to a walking trail by the Leinenkugel’s brewery.The fourth-grade student had been reported missing by her father at around 9pm on Sunday after she failed to return from her aunt’s house on North Grove Street to her own home on East Birch Street.The two homes are a roughly six-minute walk from each other.A search was launched to track...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Man who allegedly forced girl to watch killing of boyfriend before she was slain convicted 4 years after teens found in Utah mine shaft

The case of a teenage couple killed and tossed down an abandoned mine shaft culminated in murder convictions Friday for a Utah man who prosecutors said killed the pair because he found them hanging out with his girlfriend. Jarrod Baum, 45, faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and other counts in the 2017 slayings after a monthlong trial.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
8 News Now

Police: Female killed after hanging from the side of RV

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are investigating a deadly crash involving an RV, that left one person dead near the Las Vegas Strip. The incident occurred on Tuesday at 1:55 p.m. in the 3000 block of Highland Drive near Desert Inn and Las Vegas Boulevard. Police said surveillance video at the scene showed a female […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime#Chippewa Falls Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
YourCentralValley.com

Baby girl’s death leads to father’s arrest, police say

TURLOCK, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officers have arrested a man accused of murdering his two-month-old daughter, according to the Turlock Police Department. On Wednesday, around 4:30 p.m. officers say they responded to a call from hospital staff, claiming they suspected child abuse as the cause of death. During their investigation detectives say they learned from hospital […]
TURLOCK, CA
Fox News

California girl missing since July found during Nevada traffic stop, stepfather arrested

A California teenager who vanished last summer was found over the weekend and her stepfather has been arrested. Katuana Nateya Whisenant, 14, was found Saturday during a traffic stop in Nevada, Richard Griffin, chief of the Crescent City Police Department in Northern California said in a statement. Whisenant's stepfather, Santos Flores-Roman, 39, of Santa Rosa, had an active arrest warrant and was taken into custody, he said.
CRESCENT CITY, CA
WISH-TV

Missing child dies after found in posthole in northern Indiana

BERNE, Ind. (AP) — Police say a toddler who went missing in rural northeastern Indiana was pronounced dead after a relative found him in a posthole. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office says the relative discovered the missing boy around noon Wednesday head down in a hole 39 inches deep that contained about 10 inches of water.
BERNE, IN
NBC News

Wisconsin surgeon who vanished on a hike found dead near trail, sheriff's office says

The body of a 26-year-old Wisconsin surgeon who disappeared on a hike was found near the trail she was last reported to be on, authorities said. Dr. Kelsey A. Musgrove, a cardiothoracic surgery fellow at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health, was reported missing on March 30, the Iron County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday in a news release.
WISCONSIN STATE
8 News Now

8 News Now

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy