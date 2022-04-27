Pens lacking confidence with one game left before playoffs

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – Boos heard late at home as the Pens lost a second straight game and for the eighth time this month. Edmonton led for most of it in what ended a 5-1 Oilers victory.

The lack of confidence for a mostly veteran team a topic of questions for the Penguins afterwards.

“After this game, I can’t imagine it’s too high,” said Pens forward Kasperi Kapanen of their confidence. “It wasn’t a very good performance from us. We didn’t have any push-back in the third. It was just a poor game from us today.”

“We got to find it,” said Pens defenseman Marcus Pettersson. “We have to dig in here the last game and find that confidence. Play towards it and work for each other. We are not happy with losing.”

“We got to keep our heads up no matter what happens in a game and keep grinding away,” said Pens forward Rickard Rakell. “We know we are good players. We know we have a good team. At this point, we just got to fight through whatever adversity we have in games and keep moving forward.”

“Confidence is a fleeting thing,” said Pens Head Coach Mike Sullivan. “You can get it back as fast as you lose it. Your biggest foundation for confidence for me is preparation and readiness. That’s your foundation and that’s what we need to build. I know this group is capable.”

“Confidence is not going to just come all of a sudden,” Pettersson said. “When you put a couple of shifts together in a game, you gain momentum. You can add confidence that way. I think we got to do that in the last game and really find it. We know we have it in the room. We have a good enough team.”

“We got to make something happen because playoffs are right around the corner,” Kapanen said. “We got to perform then. We can’t be making these kind of mistakes. It’s something we need to clean up.”

“How to do it? I’m not sure, we just have to figure it out.”

“You have to play hard, play for each other, play with some enthusiasm,” Pettersson said. “It’s not going to come by itself. We got to really find it in the last game.”

“It’s hard to feel good about your game unless you get results,” Sullivan said. “We have been sporadic with them lately. I still believe in this group. I believe we have what it takes. We’ve shown the ability to be a really good hockey and that’s what we have to capture. We will fight every day to make sure we do that.”

Zucker hurt again

On a new third line with Jeff Carter and Kapanen, Jason Zucker left the game early with a lower-body injury and did not return. Sullivan did not know the extent of the injury immediately after the game. It’s the fourth injury this season where Zucker has missed time on the ice.

Boyle scratched

Signed by the Pens on a tryout coming into training camp, 37-year-old Brian Boyle has 10 goals and nine assists in 65 games and is a plus four. Tuesday, Boyle was the odd-man out as Sullivan went with Kapanen and Zucker on the third line. Kapanen returning after sitting after the Flyers.

Kapanan said only ‘I sat out a game and now I’m back in. That’s all I have to say about that’.

“We believe Kapanen is a very capable player,” Sullivan said. “He has the ability to be a difference-maker for us. He’s shown that in some of his time here. We’re hopeful that’s what we are going to get moving forward.”

“Kapanen is a really good player, I know he cares a lot. I know it’s not from a lack of effort, care, try on his part. We are trying to find a way to help him capture his best game.”

40-something

One of the bigger question marks for the Oilers is who steps up for them in net. 40-year-old goalie Mike Smith stopped 32 shots Tuesday for his 10 th straight win, tying Grant Fuhr for an Edmonton record. The only goal he allowed as a bit fluky as Jeff Carter grabbed a banked shot off the boards right in front of the net and lifted it in.

In 26 previous starts this season, Smith was 15-11 with a .913 save percentage and a 2.88 goals against average. It’s the 10 th time in his career Smith has beaten the Pens, evening his career record.

When Smith broke into the league, Mark Recchi, John LeClair, Alain Nasreddine and Gary Roberts were all on the Pens roster.

Up Next

Regular season finale hosting Columbus Friday night at PPG Paints Arena.