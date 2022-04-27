ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Watch: Semi-truck crashes into Michigan trooper’s cruiser

By Byron Tollefson, Nexstar Media Wire
KGET
KGET
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YME4v_0fLHw9YA00

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. ( WOOD ) — Newly released dashcam video shows a semi driver slamming into a Michigan State Police trooper.

The truck driver charged is set to appear in court on Wednesday, while the trooper remains off the job recovering.

Just before 8 a.m. on April 8, the semi was eastbound on I-94 near Lawrence, in southwest Michigan. The video from the semi’s dashcam shows the vehicle drifting from side to side in the lane.

Easton Norby-Varclac, a 24-year-old from Virginia, was the driver of the semi. The video shows Michigan State Police Trooper Cole Knaup parked in the right lane, blocking it after an earlier crash.

The semi, going nearly 75 miles an hour, starts to veer out of the right lane as it approaches the trooper’s vehicle.

At the last second, the trooper tries to get out of the way before being hit by the semi.

“It’s a miracle that he survived,” 5 th District MSP Public Information Officer Duwayne Robinson said.

First responders freed Knaup from his vehicle and took him to the hospital, where he was diagnosed with a concussion. He also suffered cuts and bruises.

“We are very happy that wasn’t a fatal crash,” Robinson said. “It likely could have been one very easily. But thank God he was able to survive it with just the injuries he did have.”

Police photos captured the scene after the collision:

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dhnbe_0fLHw9YA00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UAzEl_0fLHw9YA00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MGjmk_0fLHw9YA00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ahmup_0fLHw9YA00

It’s been nearly three weeks now, and Knaup hasn’t returned to work.

“It was a very traumatic ordeal that he went through,” Robinson said. “So, he’s obviously at home, not only healing physically, but also mentally just trying to get a grasp of everything that transpired, as well as his family.”

Trooper hurt after cruiser hit by semi on I-94 near Lawrence

Robinson said police are not rushing Knaup back to work.

“These things take time,” Robinson said. “When he’s ready, he’ll return, and we’ll welcome him.”

Norby-Varclac remains in Van Buren County Jail. He has been charged with two felonies, including reckless driving causing serious impairment of a bodily function, and failure to yield to an emergency responder causing injury. Bond was set at $100,000 cash or surety.

Robinson said these tragedies happen to police more than you’d think. On May 6, MSP is taking part in a “Move Over” campaign to shine light on the issue.

Robinson said the goal is to show “how important it is to give a lane when you approach an emergency vehicle and to slow down.”

“Bringing attention to it will highlight the importance of the safety for those of us that are out there in our positions charged with keeping the public safe and keeping traffic moving safely day in and day out,” Robinson said.

The “Move Over” campaign is also in honor of Trooper Rick Johnson, who was struck and killed by a vehicle on I-94 in Van Buren County back in May of 2000.

“As law enforcement officers, we know that these things happen,” Robinson said. “Way more than the general public knows. That’s because we’re out patrolling the roads and policing crashes all the time.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Inmate death investigated as a homicide

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Officials at Kern Valley State Prison announced they are investigating the March 30 death of Juan E. Mendoza, 26, as a homicide. Staff were conducting a security check, when, at approximately 4:46 p.m. on Wednesday, Juan E. Mendoza was found unresponsive in the cell he shared with Jorge L. Mendoza, 26. […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
100.7 WITL

Michigan State Police Pull Over Man For Going 132 MPH

If you have a lead foot like me, you know that terrible feeling in your gut when you look in your rearview mirror and see red and blue lights closing in on you. I remember my first speeding ticket when I was 16. I was driving home with my buddy David from a Detroit Red Wings game. It was a school night so I was trying to get home ASAP. I was going 95 in a 70 mph zone on I-96 West when in my rearview mirror I saw a Michigan State Police trooper speeding up right behind me with that giant red light spinning. I was a brand new driver and had nothing on my record. The MSP trooper gave me a ticket for 25 over but thankfully didn't write me up for reckless driving.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Virginia State
WEHT/WTVW

“Operation Bryan” ends, 14 people get drug charges

POSEY CO., Ind. (WEHT) – A joint press release states that on the morning of April 14, the Posey County Drug Task Force’s “Operation Bryan” concluded with 14 drug offenders charged with committing drug dealing and other drug-related offenses in Posey County. The press release says that “Operation Bryan” was a 9-month undercover drug operation […]
POSEY COUNTY, IN
WTAJ

WWE Legend involved in deadly car crash, DUI suspected

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WTAJ) — DUI charges may be the least of a former WWE manager’s concerns after a man was killed on a major highway running through Florida. The crash happened March 25 when Hall of Famer and former WWE superstar Tamara (Tammy) Lynn Sytch f.k.a. ‘Sunny’ was traveling along US Highway 1 in […]
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan State Police#Trooper#Cruiser#Lawrence Township
98.7 WFGR

Michigan Police Need Your Help To Find This Biker Gang

The Carleton, Michigan Police Department needs your help identifying the members of the Iron Coffins motorcycle club who beat up a man at Wolf's Den Bar so badly that he needed 28 staples in his head and is suffering from seizures. The Carleton Police Department sent out a press release...
KKTV

WATCH: Body-worn camera released with claims that a girl in Colorado got out of a DUI by flirting after blowing a’3.8′ BAC

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A sheriff’s office in Colorado is addressing a video on social media where a girl claims she got out of a DUI after blowing a “3.8″ BAC. The sheriff’s office shared a link to the video on Twitter on Monday. In the video, a girl can be heard saying, “I got out of a DUI and got let off with a warning, that officer deserves a raise.” The video was posted by someone with the handle @Imposter_Edits, it isn’t clear why the video was posted, but the caption on Twitter reads, “She was pulled over for driving drunk, blew a 3.8, but brags about flirting will the officer and getting let go with a warning and his number.”
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
8 News Now

Police: Female killed after hanging from the side of RV

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are investigating a deadly crash involving an RV, that left one person dead near the Las Vegas Strip. The incident occurred on Tuesday at 1:55 p.m. in the 3000 block of Highland Drive near Desert Inn and Las Vegas Boulevard. Police said surveillance video at the scene showed a female […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Independent

Body of missing 18-year-old Naomi Irion is found at ‘gravesite’ in rural Nevada after three-week search

A body found in a remote region of Nevada has been confirmed as that of missing 18-year-old Naomi Irion.Ms Irion vanished almost three weeks ago from a Walmart parking lot in Fernley, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) east of Reno, when she was seen in surveillance footage waiting for a shuttle to her job in nearby Panasonic.That was when she was approached by a man identified by police as 41-year-old Troy Driver, who was arrested for kidnapping the teenager last week. He was seen getting into her car.Authorities said that a tip led investigators to a “possible gravesite”, where a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WEAR

Three men caught on video carrying body from Florida home, sheriff says

DAVENPORT, Fla. (WPEC) — The Polk County Sheriff's Office said it's searching for three men caught on video carrying a body out of a home in Davenport, Florida. According to detectives, the victim was Xavier Antonio Johnson, 29, of St. Petersburg. Authorities said Johnson was fatally shot during a drug deal inside a home he was renting.
DAVENPORT, FL
WCIA

‘Drug den’ investigation: 17 found in house, 4 arrested

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Four people were recently arrested in an investigation of a “drug den.” On Wednesday, at around 6:20 p.m., the Sangamon County D.I.R.T. and the Sheriff’s Tactical Response Unit (TRU) executed a search warrant on the home of 48-year-old Mark A. Estes on North 19th Street in Springfield. Detectives said they […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
CBS Sacramento

Greyhound Says Bus Found Apparently Abandoned On I-80 Near Donner Lake Was Stuck Due to Tire Chain Issue

DONNER LAKE (CBS13) – A Greyhound bus that appeared abandoned shut down westbound Interstate 80 in the Sierra for a time Thursday evening. California Highway Patrol’s Truckee division posted about the strange find as snow started to blanket the high country. Tagging Greyhound in the post, CHP wrote “want to come pick up your bus that your driver abandoned on I-80 westbound, west of Donner Lake? Just in case anyone was wondering why 80 westbound was shut down in Truckee!” Officers later located the driver, and Greyhound has since released a statement that claims the bus got stuck due to the inclement weather and a tire chain issue. “Due to safety concerns, the passengers and driver were transferred to a passing schedule, returning to the original bus after speaking with highway patrol. Once repaired, the bus was then transferred to Reno,” Greyhound said in a statement. Chain controls remain in effect on I-80 as of Friday morning.    
TRUCKEE, CA
KGET

KGET

15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy