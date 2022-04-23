2022-04-23-3379-TXWx

MAN, W.Va. — A grand slam and a steady diet of squeeze bunts propelled No. 3 Man over No. 4 Sherman, 11-5 Wednesday evening. The Hillbillies scored in all but one of their innings at the plate and pitcher Caleb Vance yielded just one hit in four and one-thirds innings of relief. With Man leading 6-4 in the third inning, Vance inherited a bases loaded jam and induced a grounder to escape. He struck out six batters over the next four frames.

