2022-04-23-3379-TXWx

By Taelyn Williams
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

T-Birds Rally to Defeat Tigers

Centralia Pitching — Smith 6 IP, 6 hits, 7 ER, 2 K, 4 BB; Highlights — Chavez 3-3, run, 2 RBIs; H. Robbins 2-3, 2 RBIs;. Tumwater Pitching — Stewart 4 IP, 8 hits, 4 ER, 2 BB; Ferguson 3 IP, 2 hits, 1 ER, 2 K, BB; Highlights — Manriquez 1-3, 2 runs, 2 RBIs, HR; Ferguson 1-2, run, 2 RBIs;
CENTRALIA, WA
WDEA AM 1370

Sumner Baseball Beats Shead 16-4

In the Battle of Tigers on Friday afternoon, April 29th the Sumner Memorial Tigers beat the Shead Tigers 16-4 in a 5-inning 10-run ruled game. Bryson Parritt started for Sumner and went 2.0 innings. He struck out 3 and walked 1, allowing 3 runs and 3 hits. Nolan Christiansen pitched the 3rd inning striking out 2 and walking 2. He didn't allow a hit but gave up 1 unearned run. Ethan Chase pitched the final 2 innings for Sumner, allowing 1 hit, striking out 3 and walking 1.
SUMNER, ME
Metro News

Blevins, Vance lead No. 3 Man over No. 4 Sherman, 11-5

MAN, W.Va. — A grand slam and a steady diet of squeeze bunts propelled No. 3 Man over No. 4 Sherman, 11-5 Wednesday evening. The Hillbillies scored in all but one of their innings at the plate and pitcher Caleb Vance yielded just one hit in four and one-thirds innings of relief. With Man leading 6-4 in the third inning, Vance inherited a bases loaded jam and induced a grounder to escape. He struck out six batters over the next four frames.
MAN, WV
Morning Journal

Morning Journal players of the week for April 29

On the diamond: In six games, Sivec batted 10-for-20 with seven RBI and three doubles. He is a versatile player who can play third base, shortstop and second base. In the Wildcats’ past 12 games, he’s hit .410 with seven doubles and 13 RBI. Off the diamond: Sivec’s...
CLEVELAND, OH

