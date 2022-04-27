2022 Macon County Track Meet Recap

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Transportation announced on Tuesday that it will be closing a road west of Decatur in order to repair the bridge carrying that road over Interstate 72. Wyckles Road between East and West Pershing Roads will close on Monday for a project expected to last until mid-August. Crews […]
A brief tornado touchdown was confirmed to have occurred in Christian County on Sunday. According to the National Weather Service, the tornado touched down on Sunday, April 24th from 5:49-5:50 pm three miles northeast of Sharpsburg. The estimated peak winds during the touchdown were 110 mph, classifying the tornado as...
EDWARDSVILLE – Renee Raglin retained her title as the fastest girl in Madison County. But the Alton Redbirds senior maintains focus on goals with bigger borders. “Sectional and state,” Raglin said. “This was a small goal, that I got last year and I felt like I could do it again. Next race is bigger for me, conference.”
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- Dreams became a reality today for five DPS student-athletes. They signed their letters of intent to continue their careers at the next level. Eisenhower's Kaydence Haag is heading to Culver-Stockton College. MacArthur girls basketball players Kayla Jackson and Amaria Pender each signed with Spoon River College.
There are roughly equal parts receding hairlines and ponytails but there are no corner 3s in the Washed Up Basketball Association. What is it? According to the bio on its Twitter page, @WashedUpHoops, it is “Central Illinois' least and most exciting over 30 basketball league.”. The brand-new league was...
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — As Dr. Anthony Fauci says the United States is moving out of the pandemic phase of the COVID-19, the CDC continues to track the transmission level of each county in the country with its community transmission map. The CDC looks at the combination of three metrics to determine COVID-19 community level […]
WINNEBAGO, Ill. — The former Westlake Village Golf Course is set to reopen this summer under a new name with new owners. Brothers Steve and Scott Leathers purchased the 18-hole course on March 30 with plans of returning it to its former glory and renaming it the Lynx Golf Course at Westlake Village. The course is in a small town that sits between Rockford and Freeport, Illinois, about 90 miles west of downtown Chicago.
Across Illinois, police are ticketing thousands of students a year for in-school adolescent behavior once handled only by the principal’s office — for littering, for making loud noises, for using offensive words or gestures, for breaking a soap dish in the bathroom.
PEORIA – If you feel like your energy bills this past winter were higher than they had been, you're right.
But with summer coming and its intense mixture of heat and humidity, it might not get any better. Ameren spokesperson Tucker Kennedy said this summer will hurt customers as the price for electricity — the "supply" portion...
At the Chamber of Commerce we are asked many questions related to local businesses that lead to very interesting information. Recently a member asked us about The Burger King celebrating their 70th year in business and wanted to know if they were the oldest existing business here in Mattoon. The member was very surprised to find out that 70 years did not even rank them in the top 20.
ARGENTA, Ill. (WAND) -- A local athlete is making history by receiving an award from the Bears. Brooklynn Syrcle is the first female to be named a Community High School All-Star by Chicago. She's a sophomore and competes in football, basketball and club lacrosse. Brooklynn has more than 500 hours...
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Athletes with Decatur Public Schools want to give back in an upcoming track meet event. The track meet fundraiser will be put on by middle school students in the district. Those who take part from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at MacArthur High School can drop off gift cards, kitchenware, diapers, toys and wipes.
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Housing Authority canceled its first Section 8 waiting list this year to “discuss any issues that might be a concern.” Executive Director Terri Goodman told the Target 3 investigative team of the move to cancel Tuesday’s opening less than a day after reporters pressed the agency about its apparently […]
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A trio of streets in Champaign will see lane closures this week as crews perform sewer maintenance and pavement repairs. West Healey Street between South Elm and South Neil Streets will see single-lane closures starting Thursday to allow storm sewer lining to take place. That work will take place between the […]
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A young men's mentoring center based in Springfield announced the purchase of property that was the former St. Joseph's Home of Springfield. The Outlet will now use the property as a regional home base for central Illinois. Since June 2015, The Outlet’s home has been a...
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur parents and teachers are pleading with the school board to try and reverse a plan to shut down a special education program - a decision made by the Macon-Piatt Special Education District. More than a dozen parents of students in the special education program and...
A late goal lifted Burlington High School to a 1-0 victory in a Southeast Conference boys soccer match at Fairfield Thursday night. The win moved the Grayhounds into a tie for second place in the conference, Burlington and Washington, which fell to Fort Madison Thursday, are both 5-2 in the conference. Fort Madison leads the SEC at 7-0.
MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Anyone who was at Mattoon High School on September 20, 2017, won’t soon forget that day. Josiah Lyons fired a gun in the cafeteria hitting a fellow student before he was stopped by a teacher. Madeline Horath was a senior at the time. She reached out to WCIA to say she […]
Where exactly an east-side firehouse may be built is up in the air now, as is a timetable, after Springfield fire officials and city council members had their say at Tuesday's committee of the whole.
At issue is Station No. 6, currently at 2156 S. Ninth St., and one of the first three firehouses...
