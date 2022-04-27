Major changes aim to improve parking at Lambert Airport

ST CHARLES, Mo. — Chicken N Pickle, a pickleball-focused dining and entertainment complex, said its St. Charles location will offer a new design concept than the Kansas City-based company's prior locations. The St. Charles venue will be organized into five different sections: a restaurant, an indoor club with six...
ST. LOUIS – A 20-year-old man from Lincoln, Missouri won $100,000 for catching the biggest bass of the weekend at the Big Bass Bash that took place at the Lake of the Ozarks. Kaleb Allison won the 2022 Spring Big Bass Bash competition. He caught his 7.58-pound bass on Sunday between 1 p.m. and 3 […]
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Plans to name a St. Louis bridge in honor of fallen St. Louis Metropolitan Police officer Tamarris Bohannon are moving forward. A Missouri Senate Committee has approved a bill to change the name of the I-44 overpass over Hampton. Officer Bohannan was shot and killed...
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill — You could pass right by the empty lot on 17th and Bond Street in East St. Louis and not even realize it holds significant historic value. "Dr. Leroy Bundy, and he was accused of starting the race massacre but of course he didn't, and this is where his home stood, and all accounts, this is one of maybe the most sacred sites," Nonprofit organizer Jeffrey Dixon said.
A four-story tower on Mid Rivers Mall Drive in St. Peters is where a training center helps prepare firefighters with the Central County Fire & Rescue department.
The St. Louis County Council voted Tuesday night to demolish the former Jamestown Mall, using money from the American Rescue Plan Act.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - After a weekend full of buzzing cars and motorcycles, large gatherings that went unregulated and violent crime, downtown residents said they’re fed up. Those residents reaching out to News 4 for answers, while placing the blame on city leaders. “I sure would love to...
A property on River Des Peres is where most of the tents are pitched, with some being set up on Metropolitan Sewer District-owned land.
St. Charles County is spending $800,000 on a new system to control intersection lights to make travel faster and safer for emergency vehicles.
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Low-cost carrier Sun Country Airlines has dropped service at St. Louis Lambert International Airport, the company confirmed. A spokesperson for the Minneapolis-based airline said it had offered service from Lambert to Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport two times a week. It wasn't clear when that ceased.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Ely Walker Lofts is one of the many condominium buildings that sits on downtown St. Louis’ main corridor, Washington Avenue. It’s also been the site of a murder, multiple car break-ins, and suspected illegal parties. Now, dozens of residents who have contacted News 4 want answers.
If you were ever kept home from school with a sickness as a young kid, you probably had a few things you could count on. You had Ginger Ale, Saltines, Vicks VapoRub, and you were seated on the couch watching one of the greatest games shows of all time. This year The Price Is Right is coming to St Louis, and they will be there this Thursday.
ST. LOUIS — Nearly a decade ago, Steven Pursley, armed with a fresh political science degree, was gearing up for law school when he decided a career change was in order. He contemplated engineering for a moment, until deciding his next move would be more than 6,000 miles away in Japan.
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis skyline will look a little less bright at night next month. The National Park Service will turn off the exterior lights at the Gateway Arch for two weeks. “Every spring and fall, we turn off the Gateway Arch’s exterior lights for two weeks...
ST. LOUIS – Someone shot a 25-year-old man early Wednesday morning in south St. Louis. The man was shot at 1:10 a.m. in his leg and shoulder. The victim sought help at a convenience store located near Gravois and California Avenues. Officers later found a car with several bullet holes in it about two blocks […]
