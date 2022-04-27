ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Major changes aim to improve parking at Lambert Airport

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe parking situation at St. Louis Lambert Airport...

20-year-old Missouri man wins $100K in fishing competition

ST. LOUIS – A 20-year-old man from Lincoln, Missouri won $100,000 for catching the biggest bass of the weekend at the Big Bass Bash that took place at the Lake of the Ozarks. Kaleb Allison won the 2022 Spring Big Bass Bash competition. He caught his 7.58-pound bass on Sunday between 1 p.m. and 3 […]
Bill to name bridge after fallen SLMPD officer advances

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Plans to name a St. Louis bridge in honor of fallen St. Louis Metropolitan Police officer Tamarris Bohannon are moving forward. A Missouri Senate Committee has approved a bill to change the name of the I-44 overpass over Hampton. Officer Bohannan was shot and killed...
'It definitely appeared to be vandalized': Historic 1917 East St. Louis Race Riot memorial damaged

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill — You could pass right by the empty lot on 17th and Bond Street in East St. Louis and not even realize it holds significant historic value. "Dr. Leroy Bundy, and he was accused of starting the race massacre but of course he didn't, and this is where his home stood, and all accounts, this is one of maybe the most sacred sites," Nonprofit organizer Jeffrey Dixon said.
St. Louis County approves $6 million to demolish Jamestown Mall

The St. Louis County Council voted Tuesday night to demolish the former Jamestown Mall, using money from the American Rescue Plan Act. St. Louis County approves $6 million to demolish …. Wentzville boy who lost battle with cancer in Florida …. Duncanville’s third season premieres on Sunday on …
Sewer district wants police to relocate St. Louis homeless camp

A property on River Des Peres is where most of the tents are pitched, with some being set up on Metropolitan Sewer District-owned land. Sewer district wants police to relocate St. Louis …. Senior Salute: Check out these graduates. Special picnic baskets support the Gateway Arch Park …. Belleville’s BEAST...
Low-cost air carrier drops St. Louis service

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Low-cost carrier Sun Country Airlines has dropped service at St. Louis Lambert International Airport, the company confirmed. A spokesperson for the Minneapolis-based airline said it had offered service from Lambert to Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport two times a week. It wasn't clear when that ceased.
‘The Price Is Right’ Is Coming To St Louis. Come On Down Tour!

If you were ever kept home from school with a sickness as a young kid, you probably had a few things you could count on. You had Ginger Ale, Saltines, Vicks VapoRub, and you were seated on the couch watching one of the greatest games shows of all time. This year The Price Is Right is coming to St Louis, and they will be there this Thursday.
