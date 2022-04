Spring is nearly six weeks in, and for large portions of Maine, it feels anything but spring-like. While southern and central Maine have seemingly been under cloud cover, with rain showers and 50 degree highs since mid-March, a different tale has been told in northern and eastern Maine. Snow has continued to be the story, as temperatures just can't seem to jump into the season. Unfortunately for the residents in those areas of Maine, it's not going to get any better this week.

