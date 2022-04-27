ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairmont, WV

To your good health

WVNews
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow are you sleeping? Do you experience daytime sleepiness, headaches and trouble focusing during the day? Do you snore? How about irritability? If you answered “yes” to some or all of these conditions, you might be experiencing sleep apnea. Apnea is a medical term that means cessation of breathing, defined as...

www.wvnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
womenworking.com

Signs and Symptoms of Vascular Dementia Everyone Should Know

Vascular dementia affects the brain’s planning, judgment, memory, reasoning and thought processes. This type of dementia is caused by brain damage from impaired blood flow. Vascular dementia can develop after a stroke, blocking blood flow to the brain. It can also result from other conditions that damage blood vessels, reduce circulation or deprive your brain of proper oxygen and nutrients.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Treating diabetes without drugs? Novel non-pharmacologic treatments are on the horizon

A multi-institutional team including Yale School of Medicine (YSM) has demonstrated the ability to use ultrasound to stimulate specific neurometabolic pathways in the body to prevent or reverse the onset of type 2 diabetes in three different preclinical models. The team, which includes the lab of Raimund Herzog, MD, MHS, at YSM, reported its findings in Nature Biomedical Engineering.
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brandywine, WV
Fairmont, WV
Health
City
Fairmont, WV
CNET

When It Comes to Heart Health, Science Says Your Blood Type Matters

You wouldn't know it by looking on the surface, but coursing through your veins every second of every day are tiny variations that categorize your blood into one of these groups: A+, A-, B+, B-, O-, O+, AB+ and AB-. Unless you've donated blood, were given a transfusion or found out during pregnancy, maybe you've never thought twice about it.
SCIENCE
Medical News Today

How can diabetes cause joint pain?

Diabetes can cause joint pain in various ways, such as damaging the joints or nerves. It also has links with two types of arthritis. Over time, uncontrolled diabetes can affect the muscles and skeleton, leading to joint pain, nerve damage, and other symptoms. Also, according to the Arthritis Foundation, almost...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Idaho State Journal

Parkinson's disease becoming more prevalent

It is hard to say if the type of client my practice attracts makes me biased to the prevalence of diseases, but I have seen more and more wonderful people with Parkinson’s disease these last few years. Parkinson’s disease (PD) is a devastating neurodegenerative condition that statistics indicate is...
POCATELLO, ID
UPI News

Epilepsy drug shows promise for treating sleep apnea

The most common treatments for sleep apnea are mechanical -- CPAP machines, mouthguards and the like. But researchers think they've found a drug that might ease sleep apnea in some. The drug sulthiame, normally used to treat epilepsy, appeared to reduce breathing pauses by more than 20 events an hour,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mahatma Gandhi
MedicalXpress

Alzheimer's and daytime napping linked in new research

Could there be a link between cognitive decline and excessive daytime napping? New research from the Rush Alzheimer's Disease Center suggests a potential connection, according to an article published in Alzheimer's and Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer's Association in March. The connection appears to occur in both directions, researchers...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
WWL

Creatine & Resistance Training Increase Bone Mineral Density in Older Adults

NEW ORLEANS — CDC.gov says that each year millions of people over 65 years of age fall – with one out of five causing serious injury, such as broken bones, or head injury, while three million older individuals are treated in emergency rooms for fall injuries. Over 800,000 older patients are hospitalized due to fall injury – most often head and hip trauma.
WORKOUTS
MedicalXpress

New evidence of how exercise can counter diabetes damage

One way exercise can counter the damage of diabetes is by enabling activation of a natural system we have to grow new blood vessels when existing ones are ravaged by this disease, scientists report. Angiogenesis is the ability to form new blood vessels, and diabetes not only damages existing blood...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Houston Chronicle

Despite a 'bucketload' of drugs, his blood pressure was perilously high

Andrew J. Rosen wasn't surprised when he was diagnosed with high blood pressure at 39. Both his parents had taken medication for years, which had effectively controlled the condition that affects nearly half of all American adults and frequently runs in families. But Rosen, who lives in Carlsbad, Calif., was...
CARLSBAD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sleep Study#Central Sleep Apnea#Obstructive Sleep Apnea#And Breathe Normally
MindBodyGreen

What Is Burning Mouth Syndrome? A Functional Medicine Expert Explains

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. At my telehealth functional medicine clinic, I regularly see cases of what people might consider "mystery illnesses." However, what seems like an "out-there" symptom may actually be an important clue to help get to the root cause of the issue. One of those lesser-known health problems I've seen time and time again is something called burning mouth syndrome.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicineNet.com

How Long Does GERD Take to Heal?

Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), or acid reflux, is experienced by most people throughout their lifetime. Commonly referred to as heartburn, occasional episodes are common, but if you have heartburn multiple times a week over an extended period of time, you may have developed chronic GERD. Left untreated, GERD can lead...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
verywellhealth.com

Essential Oils for Parkinson's Disease

Parkinson’s disease (PD) is a progressive brain condition that can cause many physical symptoms, including balance and coordination difficulties, stiffness, and tremors. The symptoms will gradually worsen over time, leading to changes in mobility and speech. People with PD can also develop mental health conditions, such as depression, anxiety, and sleep problems.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Public Health
shefinds

Everyone Over 50 Should Be Taking These Supplements, According To Doctors

Making sure you follow a diet that ensures you’re getting the nutrients you need can be overwhelming. With as busy as life gets, preparing healthy meals may not be your top priority. However, eating a nutrient dense diet is essential for feeling your best, especially as you age, and it doesn’t have to be cost effective or time consuming! Supplementation is one extremely helpful resource in bridging the gap between what you have and what you need, but with as many vitamins as there are on the market, it can feel impossible to choose what is high quality and right for you. We asked Nature Made Wellness Ambassador Dr. Kameelah Phillips, OB/GYN, what supplements she recommends for supporting your overall wellness, specifically as you age.
NUTRITION
Medical News Today

6–12 prunes a day may lower inflammation, protect bones

In the United States, approximately 10 million people over the age of 50 have osteoporosis, with a further 34 million at risk of the disease. Health experts are looking for safe, affordable treatments with fewer negative side effects than conventional medications. In a study of dietary interventions, researchers in Pennsylvania...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Medical News Today

What are stage 2 pressure ulcers?

Pressure ulcers, or “decubitus ulcers,” are closed or open wounds that occur due to interrupted blood flow. These ulcers most commonly develop as a result of sitting or lying in one position for too long, so doctors sometimes refer to them as bedsores. Individuals most at risk of...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy