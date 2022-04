If you’re considering a career change from pharma to biotech, you’ll be happy to hear that it might be more common than you think. To navigate a career change from pharma to biotech (or the other way around), make the most of your soft skills to achieve success. Resiliency, being prepared for sudden changes and accepting the risk of failure will serve you well in the biotech world. They’re also extremely beneficial skills to bring to pharma as well.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 18 HOURS AGO