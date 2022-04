In a world of inspirational memes and #girlboss Instagram posts, it’s easy to forget that we all get stuck at work, or feel like we can’t find a way forward at times. Sue Unerman is the Chief Transformation Officer at MediaCom and Kathryn Jacob OBE is the Chief Executive at Pearl and Dean. Together they wrote The Glass Wall: Success Strategies For Women At Work And Businesses That Mean Business. Their new book Belonging, The Key to Transforming and Maintaining Diversity, Inclusion and Equality At Work is out on now. Each week answer your work questions with pragmatic, honest advice that’s proven to work…

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 4 DAYS AGO