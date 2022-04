Keep garden-fresh tomatoes close at hand this season. Grow one or more in containers on your patio, balcony, or front steps. Any tomato can be grown in a pot, but determinate varieties are smaller and more compact, so they are a bit easier to manage in a container. They produce fruit in a relatively short period of time, making them great choices for preserving as well as using fresh. Look for a D or determinate on the plant tag, seed packet or in the catalog description.

