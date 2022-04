Ovechkin skates but won't play tonight, Caps seek bounce back performance after subpar outing on Tuesday, Vanecek starts, more. Beauty Of The Road - The Caps take to the road for a back-to-back set of games in the New York metropolitan area, Thursday against the Islanders on Long Island and Friday against the Rangers in Manhattan. The results of these two contests and other results around the League will determine which opponent the Capitals will draw for the opening round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs next week.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO