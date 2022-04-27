Simpson Creek Baptist Church youth to present 'The Uncommon Thief' this weekend

CAPON BRIDGE, W.Va. (WV News) — The 25th (sort of) annual North River Mills Day is on Saturday, May 7, beginning at 10 a.m. near Capon Bridge in Hampshire County. Everyone is invited to enjoy a relaxing day in this once-bustling town which, in the 1980s, had its own post office, gas station, and grocery/general merchandise store. Granville Moreland's auto repair garage had not been closed long. A few families including the Millers, Crostons, Mrs. Cunningham, and others are all gone now, but once a year area residents celebrate the by-gone days of this 1700s village. Usual activities include old-time or folk music jam on the porch, with folks clogging, flat foot, or buck dancing. Interpretive "hay-less" rides will be offered around the hamlet. Historical reenactors will likely be participating in representing the French & Indian and Civil wars. Blacksmith Rob Wolford and Josh Gochenour may be there to demonstrate the trade Rob's granddad practiced in North River Mills "back in the day.” Ted Kalvitis, the antique tractor guru, and his better half Stephanie may coordinate an art show -- "The Long Gallery" in the corn crib. Sadly, Leo Straw is gone, but hopefully, his family and others will exhibit steam engines and antique tractors, Model A and Model T Fords. The church ladies have refreshments for a donation. The adjacent quiet dirt lane is a nice place for a hike. Raven Rocks looms above the old hamlet. Docents may be available to lead hikes to the cold vents on Ice Mountain. (Probably 10 and 11 a.m., so come early.) In 2012, Ice Mountain was declared a national natural landmark. C.C. Hall has an excellent site with information about the village: www.NorthRiverMills.org. North River Mills was designated an historical landmark, and it is listed on the National Historic Register. If you have old photos (people or structures of the village), you are invited to bring them to be scanned.

