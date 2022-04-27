ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, WV

Simpson Creek Baptist Church youth to present 'The Uncommon Thief' this weekend

By Jonathan Weaver STAFF WRITER
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — The life of 19th-century Christian evangelist George Mueller will be brought to life this weekend in an original play titled “The Uncommon Thief” at Simpson Creek Baptist Church. “He was partying by night and learning the Bible by day. Eventually, the...

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Mini Pop Kids, Canada’s No. 1 music brand for kids, is coming …
CLARKSBURG, WV
