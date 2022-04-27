ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

College Baseball (4/26): Nebraska edges K-State, Iowa rolls

By Derek Martin
kmaland.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KMAland) -- Nebraska edged K-State, Iowa rolled over WIU, Missouri lost late to Missouri State and Kansas was routed by Air Force in regional college baseball on Tuesday. Nebraska (16-23) & Kansas State (21-19): Nebraska used a five-run fourth inning to beat Kansas State, 8-6. Max Anderson had a big game...

