Energy Industry

Japan's Eneos restarts CDUs in Sendai and Chiba after quake shutdown

By Reuters
 2 days ago
TOKYO, April 27 (Reuters) - Japan's biggest refiner, Eneos Corp, has restarted the 145,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) crude distillation unit (CDU) in Sendai refinery on April 25 after a strong earthquake activated a safety shutdown system in March, a company spokesperson said.

The refiner, which is a unit of Eneos Holdings Inc (5020.T), has also restarted the 129,000 bpd CDU at its Chiba refinery on April 24, the spokesperson said on Wednesday. The unit had been shut since mid-March due to an external power outage following the earthquake. read more

Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Himani Sarkar

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

