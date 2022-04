Sam Walters pulled in an offer from Rutgers basketball this week, putting the Scarlet Knights fresh in the mix for one of the top big men in the nation. The 6-foot-9 forward plays his high school ball at The Villages Charter (The Villages, FL). Last season, he averaged 24.9 points and 9.9 rebounds per game. He also averaged 1.9 blocks per game. Walters is a four-star recruit according to Rivals and ranked the No. 28 player in the nation. The Rutgers offer is the second in less than a week for Walters. Last Saturday, Walters pulled in an offer from Alabama. He currently holds...

