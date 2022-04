Uber is launching a new service allowing passengers to book journeys with their pets.The minicab app firm said the service will be available in the UK from Tuesday.Fares for Uber Pet journeys will include a surcharge of £3.20 in London and £2 outside the capital.It's the perfect time for new pets to get out and aboutAndrew Brem, Uber UKPreviously it was at the discretion of drivers whether they allowed passengers to travel with an animal.Customers will now be matched with drivers who are eligible and willing to transport people with their pets.Passengers travelling with a service animal can continue to...

