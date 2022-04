Pérez has spent parts of the last ten years on major-league rosters, most recently with the Washington Nationals in 2021. He’s a career .250 hitter that’s flashed some pop at times, but his value lies in his defensive versatility. He can play second, third, or in the outfield. However, this is nothing more than an organizational depth signing. Unless things go terribly wrong, I wouldn’t expect to see Pérez in Atlanta.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO