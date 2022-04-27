ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jane Lew, WV

Old building at Jane Lew Elementary School scheduled for demolition

By Rebecca Young EDITOR
Cover picture for the articleLewis County Schools Facilities Supervisor Melissa Mace reported to the Lewis County Board of Education on Monday, April 25, that DOSS Enterprises of Jane Lew came in with the lowest bid for demolition of the old school building at Jane Lew Elementary. The $125,000 bid includes demolition of the burned-out structure...

