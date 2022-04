CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Like the old song says, it only takes a spark to get a fire going. The Robert C. Byrd baseball team found that spark from Tanner Cook and his two-out double that ignited a seven-run fourth inning and allowed the Flying Eagles to break open a tight game and go on to a 14-4 victory over county rival Lincoln on Thursday.

CLARKSBURG, WV ・ 20 HOURS AGO