The Friendsville Town Council will be hosting its annual spring cleanup the week of April 25-30. Town residents are encouraged to dispose of worn-out/broken furniture, appliances and any other useless old items for town pickup. Pickup of large items start at 8 a.m. April 30. Residents are asked to separate furniture, appliances and scrap metal for that Saturday’s pickup. No more than 10 bags of garbage per household will be eligible for pickup. No tires or construction material will be taken.

FRIENDSVILLE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO