Weston, WV

Vendors needed for Weston Fourth of July festivities

WVNews
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVendors are needed for the Street Fair to accompany Independence Day festivities in Weston, which are scheduled for Saturday, July 2 with a rain date of Sunday, July 3. Members of the Weston Volunteer Fire Department, the city of Weston, and others...

WVNews

Friendsville news

The Friendsville Town Council will be hosting its annual spring cleanup the week of April 25-30. Town residents are encouraged to dispose of worn-out/broken furniture, appliances and any other useless old items for town pickup. Pickup of large items start at 8 a.m. April 30. Residents are asked to separate furniture, appliances and scrap metal for that Saturday’s pickup. No more than 10 bags of garbage per household will be eligible for pickup. No tires or construction material will be taken.
FRIENDSVILLE, MD
WVNews

North Glade 4-H Club

SWANTON — The North Glade 4-H club met March 16 at the North Glade 4-H building. President Dayton Custer opened the meeting. Lane Fitzwater then led us in the Pledge of Allegiance and the 4-H pledge. Secretary Riley O’Brian took attendance. Next, Custer drew names for the 4-Hers...
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
WVNews

Calendar of events for Friday

Blood Drive, 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., North Central West Virginia Airport, on the second floor of the terminal. Fairmont State University commencement ceremony, 6 p.m., Feaster Center. Special Student Athlete Ceremony and Golden Jubilee Celebration for the Class of 1972. Rummage sale, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Woman’s Club of Shinnston, Bridge Street,...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Community calendar

• Sandy Creek CEOs yard sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Fellowsville Fire Hall on U.S. 50. No early birds allowed. There will be hot dogs, drinks and baked goods. Sale will be held rain or shine. Sunday, May 1. • Ramp dinner, 11 a.m....
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
City
Weston, WV
Weston, WV
Government
WVNews

Around the community

AURORA — Reservations are due by Saturday, April 30, for the Preston County Historical Society’s May 7 meeting. The gathering will begin 11 a.m. until noon May 7 in the social room adjoining the Stemple Ridge United Methodist Church, followed by lunch, which will be served by church members. The meal will include baked steak, mashed potatoes, green beans or corn, cole slaw and dessert.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
KICK AM 1530

A World Record may be broken at the Lake of the Ozarks this year

A world record will attempt to be broken on the Lake of the Ozarks this year, and you can be a part of the record-breaking, here are the details you need to know!. According to heartlandnews.com, event organizers are trying to break the world record for the longest boat parade ever this summer on the Lake of the Ozarks and they are looking for boaters to join in on the fun! The current record was set in 2014 in Malaysia with an astounding 1,180 boats, this year's record-breaking attempt will be scheduled for June 11th at 11 am. On the website they say...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Club 93.7

US-23 Digital Drive-In Theater Opens Friday, April 29th, 2022

Nights at the drive-in are back at the end of the month. It's official, the US-23 Digital Drive-In Theater has announced its opening day for the 2022 season. Mark your calendars for Friday, April 29th, 2022, and gas up the car. As of now, the three double features for the opening day have not been announced but will be available on Monday, April 25th.
MOVIES
Kicker 102.5

Guided Living History Tour at Sacred Heart Cemetery

The new season of Twilight Tours continues at Sacred Heart Cemetery, 1301 Texas Boulevard, on Saturday, May 7 beginning at 7 p.m. Join the Texarkana Museums System for a guided living history tour of one of Texarkana’s oldest cemeteries. Costumed interpreters will bring Texarkana’s past to life. There are over 25 cemeteries located within the city limits of Texarkana with burials dating back to the 1874, Sacred Heart Cemetery is one of the most historic sites in the city.
TEXARKANA, AR
Axios Twin Cities

What to expect from 2022 Twin Cities Pride

Twin Cities Pride is returning in full force this June after two years of pandemic disruptions and modifications.What to expect: The 50th anniversary of the event celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community will include a June 26 march, entertainment, a food court and a beer garden.A new Pride event focused on outdoor activities, including the annual Rainbow Run 5K, is also scheduled for May 21.Flashback: Pride was cancelled in 2020. The weekend of festivities was held last year, but without the parade.
POLITICS
cbs19news

Spring Foxfield Races return this Saturday

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Spring Foxfield Races are back after not being able to be held due to the pandemic. The race started in 1978, making this the 43rd event. Gates open at 9 a.m. Saturday. There will be six races starting at 12:30 p.m. The new...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
WVNews

Letter to the Editor: Why aren't we promoting Frosty the Snowman in Keyser, West Virginia?

Why does the City of Keyser or Mineral County not have a Frosty the Snowman Festival before Christmas and/or a Peter Cottontail Festival around Easter?. Both songs were written by Jack Rollins of Keyser, and we should celebrate them. I have seen Public Broadcasting do a piece on Frosty the Snowman being from Keyser, West Virginia, and last year Governor Justice declared Dec. 14 Frosty the Snowman Day. Why do people outside the area in our state see the value of our history, while we don’t seem to do anything with it?
KEYSER, WV
WVNews

State parks list events

— April 29, Let’s Pull Together, 9-11 a.m. at the Lake House (weather permitting.) Now that the snow has finally melted, the Friends of New Germany State Park is inviting volunteers pull garlic mustard, an invasive plant that spreads aggressively and out-competes native vegetation. As you work, you will learn why garlic mustard is especially threatening to the West Virginia white butterfly, a rare native insect.
LIFESTYLE
WVNews

Celtic Festival returns to Friendsville on June 4

FRIENDSVILLE — Looking for an inspiring day on the Celtic Way for the entire family? The 34th Garrett County Celtic Festival welcomes the public to the highlands of Appalachian Maryland from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 4. The entire Festival is back, presenting living history, the Highland...
FRIENDSVILLE, MD
WVNews

Aurora/Eglon news

The youth group at Maple Spring will be holding a pasta bar as a fundraiser meal from 4-8 p.m. April 30 in the Family Life Center. A variety of pastas and sauces will be offered, along with garlic bread, desserts and drink for the cost of a donation. The public is invited.
EGLON, WV
WVNews

North River Mills Day set near Capon Bridge, West Virginia

CAPON BRIDGE, W.Va. (WV News) — The 25th (sort of) annual North River Mills Day is on Saturday, May 7, beginning at 10 a.m. near Capon Bridge in Hampshire County. Everyone is invited to enjoy a relaxing day in this once-bustling town which, in the 1980s, had its own post office, gas station, and grocery/general merchandise store. Granville Moreland's auto repair garage had not been closed long. A few families including the Millers, Crostons, Mrs. Cunningham, and others are all gone now, but once a year area residents celebrate the by-gone days of this 1700s village. Usual activities include old-time or folk music jam on the porch, with folks clogging, flat foot, or buck dancing. Interpretive "hay-less" rides will be offered around the hamlet. Historical reenactors will likely be participating in representing the French & Indian and Civil wars. Blacksmith Rob Wolford and Josh Gochenour may be there to demonstrate the trade Rob's granddad practiced in North River Mills "back in the day.” Ted Kalvitis, the antique tractor guru, and his better half Stephanie may coordinate an art show -- "The Long Gallery" in the corn crib.  Sadly, Leo Straw is gone, but hopefully, his family and others will exhibit steam engines and antique tractors, Model A and Model T Fords.  The church ladies have refreshments for a donation. The adjacent quiet dirt lane is a nice place for a hike. Raven Rocks looms above the old hamlet. Docents may be available to lead hikes to the cold vents on Ice Mountain. (Probably 10 and 11 a.m., so come early.) In 2012, Ice Mountain was declared a national natural landmark. C.C. Hall has an excellent site with information about the village: www.NorthRiverMills.org. North River Mills was designated an historical landmark, and it is listed on the National Historic Register. If you have old photos (people or structures of the village), you are invited to bring them to be scanned.
CAPON BRIDGE, WV
WVNews

Kingwood Pool splash pad project needs state approval

KINGWOOD — A permitting issue may delay construction of Kingwood’s splash pad until past the upcoming swim season. Kingwood Parks and Recreation Director Kevin Stiles said at Tuesday’s city council meeting that the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources public health section is requiring that plans for the splash pad be signed off on by a West Virginia engineer.
KINGWOOD, WV

