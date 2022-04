Lorain County’s high school quiz show, the Scholastic Games, now in its 32nd year on WEOL radio (AM 930 and FM 100.3), hosted the third of its quarterfinals this week, resulting in a competitive 350 to 260 victory for Amherst Steele High School over Brookside High School of Sheffield Village. In all but one round of questions, the two excellent academic teams were close, but once Steele took the lead, it was maintained.

AMHERST, OH ・ 8 HOURS AGO