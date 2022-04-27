Abilene Christian tops #9 Red Raiders

When people hear 'Lubbock,' do you ever wonder what they think about? Here are 14 things Lubbock is best known for. Fall means pumpkin spice, falling leaves, and trick or treating. Here are some other things you can look forward to this fall in Lubbock, Texas. 15 Texas Themed Home...
On Thursday afternoon, the Texas football program learned one of its running backs is on the move. Jaden Hullaby, an athlete recruit from the 2020 class, announced his plans to enter the transfer portal. He does so just a few days ahead of the May 1 deadline. “I would like...
The Texas Tech basketball program has found some solid momentum under the last two head coaches in identifying, pursuing, and locking in dynamic transfers looking for one last run. They haven't all been All-Big 12 players, but nobody has benefitted more than Texas Tech in the last five years when...
The Texas Tech baseball team has hosted an NCAA regional in each of the past five postseasons and a super regional in four of the five. The Red Raiders probably will have to go on a tear over the final month of the regular season if they intend to have home-field advantage when the postseason begins this year.
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech coach Mark Adams has a new contract that includes a hefty pay raise and extends his deal through the 2026-27 season after leading the Red Raiders to the NCAA Sweet 16 in his first season as head coach. The new contract was announced...
Mark Adams and Texas Tech have locked in another transfer commitment to join the Red Raiders for the 2022-23 season. De'Vion Harmon will join the D'Maurian Williams as the newest Red Raiders. Harmon is a six-foot-two guard that averaged nearly 11 points per game last year at Oregon. Harmon spent...
Mark Adams is not like other "first-time" head coaches. It's hardly fair to call a man with more than 500 career wins as a head coach a "first-time" head coach, but Mark Adams had to wear that at the time of his hiring last year. He was a first-time Big...
LCU (33-13, 31-13) and UT Tyler (26-18, 26-18) are scheduled to square off in the series opener at 7 p.m. Friday, a doubleheader at 3 p.m. Saturday and the series finale at 1 p.m. Sunday. The Chaparrals are coming off a four-game series sweep at home against the University of...
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Stephen F. Austin State University baseball team will host a key series this weekend against Abilene Christian at Jaycees Field. KTRE Sports Director Caleb Beames talked to Coach Cardenas about the series. The Wildcats are 8-10 in WAC play. SFA is 7-11 and sits in...
WACO, Texas — A longtime staple in the Waco area will have a new job in college basketball. Tuesday, McLennan Community College named longtime Baylor assistant coach Bill Brock its next women's basketball coach. Brock spent 18 seasons on Kim Mulkey's staff at Baylor, winning three national championships in...
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Utah Valley transfer Fardaws Aimaq has announced he is coming to Texas Tech. He was the 2021 WAC Player of the Year. He averaged 19 points and 14 rebounds a game. The 6′11″ center chose the Red Raiders over Texas, Gonzaga, Washington and Iowa.
Another Big 12 Men’s Golf Championship, another close battle between Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Texas, this time with a different team coming out on top. The championship, being contested at Whispering Pines Golf Club in Trinity, Texas, was shortened to 54 holes due to a significant rain delay Monday afternoon, and it took every one of them to crown a champion.
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation department is now seeking qualified applicants for the following positions:. Lifeguards - Must be at least 16 years of age at the time of hire and be American Red Cross certified in CPR, First Aid, and Lifeguarding. Cashiers/Concession...
Football season never ends in Texas. Whether it's the NFL, college or high school, something is always going on with football teams across the state. This week, it's the NFL Draft, and high schools continuing to fill varsity head coaching vacancies before the end of the current school year. It...
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - News release from Texas Tech Athletics:. Due to incoming weather on Sunday, Texas Tech and Texas will play a doubleheader on Saturday starting at 12:00 p.m. with game two starting at 2:30 p.m. or 30 minutes following the conclusion of the first game. The Senior Day...
LUBBOCK, Texas – Luke Adams has been named Texas Tech men’s basketball Director of Player Development after a successful run as the head coach at New Mexico Junior College the past four seasons. Adams, who played guard for the Red Raiders from 2012-15 and was an Academic All-Big 12 First Team selection, joins the Red Raider program led by his father, head coach Mark Adams.
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock tied a record high of 96 on Thursday, matching a high temp set in 2020. Fire danger returned to the region on Thursday and will continue into Friday. While there is a slight chance for some isolated storms in the eastern South Plains through Thursday...
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Chevy Youth Baseball & Softball clinic at Maxey Park in Lubbock has been moved to a new date. The clinic location and time remain the same, but it will now be held on Tuesday, May 10. Please refer to the updated information below reflecting the change (highlighted).
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Junior equine-assisted therapy major Caroline Hobbs has been named the 61st Masked Rider. She has been working with the program since she was a freshman. Hobbs served an assistant for former Masked Rider Ashley Adams. Adams was the program’s Masked Rider from 2021-22. Texas Tech...
WALLER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A bus full of baseball players from a college in Texas was involved in a serious accident on Wednesday night. At least 21 players from Spartans Post Grad Academy in Tomball were hurt -- two of them seriously -- when their bus crashed and flipped on it's side along Highway 290.
