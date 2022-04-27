ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Abilene Christian tops #9 Red Raiders

By Pete Christy
KCBD
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With a seven-run second inning, Abilene...

www.kcbd.com

Comments / 0

Related
FMX 94.5

14 Things Lubbock, Texas Is Best Known For

When people hear 'Lubbock,' do you ever wonder what they think about? Here are 14 things Lubbock is best known for. Fall means pumpkin spice, falling leaves, and trick or treating. Here are some other things you can look forward to this fall in Lubbock, Texas. 15 Texas Themed Home...
LUBBOCK, TX
The Spun

Texas Running Back Announces He’s Transferring

On Thursday afternoon, the Texas football program learned one of its running backs is on the move. Jaden Hullaby, an athlete recruit from the 2020 class, announced his plans to enter the transfer portal. He does so just a few days ahead of the May 1 deadline. “I would like...
AUSTIN, TX
Awesome 98

Will Texas Tech’s Newest Commit Ever Play for Texas Tech?

The Texas Tech basketball program has found some solid momentum under the last two head coaches in identifying, pursuing, and locking in dynamic transfers looking for one last run. They haven't all been All-Big 12 players, but nobody has benefitted more than Texas Tech in the last five years when...
LUBBOCK, TX
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

ACU hands Tech 10th loss in past 15 games

The Texas Tech baseball team has hosted an NCAA regional in each of the past five postseasons and a super regional in four of the five. The Red Raiders probably will have to go on a tear over the final month of the regular season if they intend to have home-field advantage when the postseason begins this year.
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lubbock, TX
Sports
Lubbock, TX
College Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
City
Lubbock, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Raiders#Texas Tech#Kcbd#Baylor
KCBD

Red Raiders land Fardaws Aimaq, 2021 WAC Player of the Year

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Utah Valley transfer Fardaws Aimaq has announced he is coming to Texas Tech. He was the 2021 WAC Player of the Year. He averaged 19 points and 14 rebounds a game. The 6′11″ center chose the Red Raiders over Texas, Gonzaga, Washington and Iowa.
LUBBOCK, TX
Golf Channel

Oklahoma takes down Oklahoma State, Texas, on way to Big 12 Championship

Another Big 12 Men’s Golf Championship, another close battle between Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Texas, this time with a different team coming out on top. The championship, being contested at Whispering Pines Golf Club in Trinity, Texas, was shortened to 54 holes due to a significant rain delay Monday afternoon, and it took every one of them to crown a champion.
TRINITY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
Sports
KCBD

City of Lubbock pools hiring for 2022 swim season

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation department is now seeking qualified applicants for the following positions:. Lifeguards - Must be at least 16 years of age at the time of hire and be American Red Cross certified in CPR, First Aid, and Lifeguarding. Cashiers/Concession...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Schedule update: Tech set for doubleheader Saturday vs. Texas

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - News release from Texas Tech Athletics:. Due to incoming weather on Sunday, Texas Tech and Texas will play a doubleheader on Saturday starting at 12:00 p.m. with game two starting at 2:30 p.m. or 30 minutes following the conclusion of the first game. The Senior Day...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Luke Adams joins Texas Tech basketball staff

LUBBOCK, Texas – Luke Adams has been named Texas Tech men’s basketball Director of Player Development after a successful run as the head coach at New Mexico Junior College the past four seasons. Adams, who played guard for the Red Raiders from 2012-15 and was an Academic All-Big 12 First Team selection, joins the Red Raider program led by his father, head coach Mark Adams.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lubbock ties record high of 96 on Thursday, set in 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock tied a record high of 96 on Thursday, matching a high temp set in 2020. Fire danger returned to the region on Thursday and will continue into Friday. While there is a slight chance for some isolated storms in the eastern South Plains through Thursday...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lubbock-area Chevy Baseball & Softball clinics moved to May 10

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Chevy Youth Baseball & Softball clinic at Maxey Park in Lubbock has been moved to a new date. The clinic location and time remain the same, but it will now be held on Tuesday, May 10. Please refer to the updated information below reflecting the change (highlighted).
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

WATCH: Texas Tech University’s Passing of the Guns ceremony

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Junior equine-assisted therapy major Caroline Hobbs has been named the 61st Masked Rider. She has been working with the program since she was a freshman. Hobbs served an assistant for former Masked Rider Ashley Adams. Adams was the program’s Masked Rider from 2021-22. Texas Tech...
LUBBOCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy