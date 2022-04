Rap star YoungBoy Never Broke Again set off alarm bells for his fans who wonder about his current mental state after posting a cryptic tweet that seemed to be a cry for help. The Baton Rouge, Louisiana-born rapper, who is better known for his former music moniker of NBA Youngboy, sent out this Instagram story on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, that thanked his many fans for getting his back during this tumultuous period in his life. But he added that he’s being worn down by the layers of real problems he’s dealing with.

