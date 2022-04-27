Discretionary fund paying dividends for projects

Funding for an estimated $900,000 in improvements at Blythe Island Regional Park was not on the radar of any Glynn County commissioner 18 months ago.

Ditto for planned new sidewalks on Old Cypress Mill Road, construction of Glynn Haven Park on St. Simons Island, and planned improvements for Brunswick city squares and sidewalks.

There are also ongoing plans for improvements at city and county parks, an expanded evidence room for the Glynn County Police Department, a gateway study for St. Simons Island and road improvements, including turn lanes and traffic lights.

Most of these projects were not even in planning stages until the newly elected county commissioners took office Jan. 1, 2021.

Commissioner Cap Fendig campaigned to make parks, bike paths and road improvements a priority. During the first meeting after he took office in January 2021, Fendig said he asked commissioners in closed executive session to consider securing the property that would become Glynn Haven Park before a developer purchased the property.

“That was what I challenged the commission with,” he said.

Fendig also raised his concerns about what he considered an excessive amount of money in the general fund that exceeded the safety net needed in case of a catastrophe like a hurricane or tornado. Commissioners agreed to take $7 million from the fund and designate $1 million for each commissioner to spend in his district.

Commissioners said many of the planned, ongoing and completed projects would have not been done — at least for the foreseeable future — without the funding.

Fendig said he designated about $800,000 for the creation of Glynn Haven Park. The remaining portion of funding for his district is undesignated but he has some tentative plans he said he is not prepared to announce yet.

The two at-large commissioners, David O’Quinn and Walter Rafolski, have the discretion to designate their share for projects anywhere in the county.

Rafolski said he designated $250,000 for improvements to city squares and sidewalks in Brunswick. He also designated $450,000 to improvements to the campground at Altamaha Regional Park, $90,000 for a fishing platform and storage building at Blythe Island Regional Park and $55,000 for a drainage improvement project.

Commissioner Sammy Tostensen designated $900,000 for improvements at Blythe Island Regional Park. The improvements have been needed for years but there was never enough support to get the funding approved.

By giving each commissioner discretion on the projects in his district, work on the parks, sidewalks and roads was made possible.

Commissioner Bill Brunson ran out of money for his planned projects because the cost of construction materials has risen too much. A sidewalk is planned on Old Cypress Mill Road, with work scheduled to start in June, he said. He is also funding a turn lane at Old Jesup and Canal roads and a traffic light at the intersection of Altama Avenue and Canal Road.

Brunson said Commission Chairman David O’Quinn designated some of his funding to help pay for Brunson’s sidewalk work. He is also designating $400,000 for an expansion of the evidence room at the Glynn County Police Department.

Commissioner Allen Booker is designating $800,000 for the renovation of the Colored Memorial at the Risley campus with the understanding that the city of Brunswick will match his funding. The overall cost estimated for the project is between $7 million and $8 million, a goal Booker said he is confident will be reached.

Another $100,000 will go to improvements at Brunswick Villas/Madge Merritt Park that will include new playground equipment, a pavilion and handicap parking spaces. Plans at the park also include a reflection area dedicated to Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man who was murdered while jogging through the Satilla Shores neighborhood in 2020.

Other funding will be designated to Selden Park and several community projects to be decided. Booker said it’s unlikely the work would have been done without the decision to create the allocation to each commissioner.

Commissioner Wayne Neal is credited for the suggestion of designating $1 million for each commissioner.

“We got a lot of criticism with that,” he said.

Neal said some critics described the money as a “slush fund” for commissioners to buy votes. But all projects have to be approved by the entire board of commissioners as a way to ensure there are no questions about improprieties.

Neal said he still hasn’t spent any money in his district. He was planning to buy batting cages for the North Glynn ball fields but the bid came in at $750,000, about three times what Neal said he believed it would cost.

“The whole pressure was there were surplus funds,” he said. “What better way to do this by distributing it evenly. Would these projects have been done? Maybe in a future SPLOST.”