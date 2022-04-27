ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, NE

Aurora alum Scheierman a hot transfer portal target

By Mason Kern
KSNB Local4
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAURORA, Neb. (KSNB) - After a successful three-year career at South Dakota State, Aurora alum Baylor Scheierman declared for the NBA Draft, while maintaining his college eligibility, earlier this year....

www.ksnblocal4.com

Comments / 0

Related
KROC News

Hilarious R-Rated Sign Spotted In Wisconsin Home For Sale

You know when you are checking out Zillow or Realtor.com to see how much your neighbor's house (or your boss') is worth? Every now and then you can see photos of the inside because the house was recently for sale and so you do what everyone in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin does...you take a look. Hopefully, I'm not the only one. Well, there is a house on the market about an hour from Rochester that I took a peek at and it looks like Hobby Lobby threw up a bit inside...in a good way. But there is one room that will make you do a double-take when you see it.
ROCHESTER, MN
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Quarterback Enters Transfer Portal

Alabama backup quarterback Blake Jarrett entered the transfer portal on Tuesday evening, according to Rivals. The sophomore recently joined the Crimson Tide roster this spring as a walk-on after leaving Vanderbilt where he previously went to school. He did not take a snap at Vanderbilt last season. According to Hudl,...
ALABAMA STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Illinois hoops loses junior forward to transfer

Illinois junior forward Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal. On Wednesday, 247Sports reported that Bosman-Verdonk entered his name into the portal and will begin searching for a new home outside Champaign. He played in 24 games last season and made 2 starts. The Fighting Illini...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Have You Driven on This Secret Road in Iowa?

Every once in a while, you come across something from a bygone era. That's what it feels like for anyone who happens to stumble upon this Iowa road. The fact that this road still exists is pretty remarkable. Just make sure you have the proper vehicle if you're thinking of driving it.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
State
Kansas State
City
Aurora, NE
Aurora, NE
Sports
State
Maryland State
State
Florida State
City
Memphis, NE
State
North Dakota State
City
Louisville, NE
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
Local
Nebraska Basketball
State
Arkansas State
State
Nebraska State
Local
Nebraska College Sports
State
Wisconsin State
State
South Dakota State
City
Creighton, NE
State
North Carolina State
State
Kentucky State
State
Arizona State
Local
Nebraska College Basketball
State
West Virginia State
The Spun

Texas Running Back Announces He’s Transferring

On Thursday afternoon, the Texas football program learned one of its running backs is on the move. Jaden Hullaby, an athlete recruit from the 2020 class, announced his plans to enter the transfer portal. He does so just a few days ahead of the May 1 deadline. “I would like...
AUSTIN, TX
Yardbarker

Four candidates to replace Nick Saban as Alabama coach

Alabama is a perennial championship contender for a reason. The program features a revolving door of player talent and strong coaching, leading to consistently impressive results year in and year out. Key to the Crimson Tide’s success is head coach Nick Saban. So long as he is around, a title...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Look: Caleb Love Reacts To Massive UNC Commitment

Hurbert Davis and UNC landed a massive commitment Wednesday when they landed five-star forward GG Jackson. A consensus top-10 prospect in his class, Jackson marks the highest-rated signing of the Davis era. Not long after the news broke, UNC’s Caleb Love reacted to the Tar Heels latest get. “I...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Nba Draft#Stadium#Baylor#Gonzaga#Byu#Texas Tech#Texas A M#Clemson
The Spun

UNC Lands Huge Commitment: College Basketball World Reacts

North Carolina’s basketball program is having a fantastic Wednesday. That’s because Hubert Davis just received a commitment from five-star forward GG Jackson. Jackson is the No. 5 overall recruit and No. 2 power forward in the 2023 class, per 247Sports. He had scholarship offers from a plethora of schools, such as Auburn, Duke, Georgetown and South Carolina.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
The Spun

Bill Self Sounds Off On Transfer Portal: Fans React

Another notable college basketball coach is sounding off on the NCAA regarding the transfer portal. That happens to be Kansas head coach Bill Self. The defending champion head coach spoke about the transfer portal and its impact on the sport over the weekend. “I think it’s bad,” he said. “In...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC heading to Chicago to meet with five-star recruit’s parents

Hubert Davis and North Carolina landed a big commitment in the 2023 class when five-star forward G.G. Jackson committed. But now, the Tar Heels have their sights set on adding to the class even more. Per Jeff Borzello, the Tar Heels are heading to Chicago on Thursday to meet with the parents of five-star recruit Matas Buzelis for a special in-home visit. The 6-foot-9, 175-pound Buzelis is ranked No. 5 by 247Sports in their recruiting rankings. He has a total of 13 offers in his recruitment with blue blood programs like UNC, Duke, and Kentucky all after him among others out there. Buzelis’...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
UCLA
Sports
Creighton University
Sports
Texas A&M University
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
NCAA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Projecting what a 14-team Big 12 conference could look like

It was reported on Wednesday that all four new additions to the Big 12 conference will join for the 2023-24 academic year. With the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners still part of the conference until the 2025-26 calendar year at the latest, there would be 14 teams in total. Given that college football plays just 12 regular-season games, it would be impossible to keep the round-robin style of scheduling.
COLLEGE SPORTS
defpen

2023 Top Five Recruit GG Jackson Commits to North Carolina

Head Coach Hubert Davis and the North Carolina Tar Heels have landed the commitment of 2023 top-five recruit and top-three power forward GG Jackson. He committed to the Tar Heels over the Duke Blue Devils, South Carolina Gamecocks, Auburn Tigers, and NBA G League Ignite team. Jackson is a top talent and likely “one and done” talent. He could likely be the first to do so in the Hubert Davis era of the North Carolina Tar Heels. The South Carolina native will move up one state to play college basketball.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Iowa Basketball Player Withdraws From Transfer Portal

Josh Ogundele will return to Iowa after withdrawing his name from the NCAA transfer portal. The Hawkeyes center announced his decision in a Twitter post Thursday afternoon. Buried down Iowa’s bench, Ogundele only scored seven points in as many games during his freshman campaign, logging 17 total minutes. Last season, he averaged 1.5 points, 1.3 rebounds, and 5.2 minutes in 19 games.
IOWA CITY, IA
CBS Sports

WATCH: Four-star edge David Ojiegbe to make college commitment live Wednesday on CBS Sports HQ

A highly-coveted edge defender from the Class of 2023 will make his college commitment live Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. ET on CBS Sports HQ, when David Ojiegbe announces his decision from a group of finalists that includes Boston College, Cincinnati, Clemson, Connecticut and Duke. Ojiegbe is considered a four-star prospect and is ranked No. 164 overall in the class by 247Sports. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Big 12 conference set to welcome four new teams for the 2023-24 academic year

Unless you’re living under a rock, you’ve heard the Big 12 conference is scheduled to welcome Cincinnati, Houston, BYU and UCF in the coming years. The expansion came on the heels of Texas and Oklahoma announcing they would depart the Big 12 to join the SEC. The two programs are contractually bound to the conference through 2025, leaving the door open for a potential 14-team model at least temporarily.
HOUSTON, TX
WOWT

Nebraska soccer coach pleads to attempted child enticement

More legal back and forth tonight between Charles Herbster and the state senator accusing him of sexual assault. 6 On Your Side: Federal parenting program set to expire. A program that changes the lives of Nebraska families each year could end in a matter of months. Updated: 3 hours ago.
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy