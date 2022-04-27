ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Take me out to the (Charlotte Knights) ballpark — and buy me some pretzels and Dippin’ Dots

By Melissa Oyler
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 2 days ago

It’s baseball season, which means: it’s ballpark food season. At Truist Field , going to a Charlotte Knights game means hot dogs, craft beer, fireworks — oh yeah, and minor league baseball, too.

I’ve been watching the Charlotte Knights play since I was a kid in Fort Mill, South Carolina. In the 1990s and early 2000s, the Knights played in my hometown , and my best friend, her sister and I would scrounge up enough allowance for 3 game tickets (about $7 each, if my memory is correct), hot dogs and Cokes. We would wander the concourse looking for friends (and cute boys, tbh) before settling into our seats to watch some baseball.

[WHEN DO YOU WANT TO GO? Here are all the Charlotte Knights special nights in 2022.]

I may be a grown up now, but it’s still all about the food at a baseball game. The smell of popcorn and fried foods mixed with the summer air, the beer nestled in the cup holder next to you while you watch the activity on the field, listening for the crack of the bat hitting the ball as the sky turns to night — that’s what a ballgame is all about.

For the 2022 season, the Charlotte Knights have all the food classics you’ve grown to know and love , including:

  • Hot pretzels
  • Dippin’ Dots
  • Nachos with the ooozy cheese
  • Chicken tenders
  • Hot dogs
  • Burgers
  • All Knight Long (Birdsong’s Knights baseball-themed beer) and more.

PRO TIP: Want to get to your seats fast, but with provisions? The stadium’s grab-and-go section has expanded and now includes self checkout.

Watch the video above and check the gallery below for more details:

[MORE BASEBALL: Minor league baseball in NC will draw 2 million fans in 2022. Here’s how to see all 12 teams]

Truist Field

Charlotte Knights

Location: 324 S Mint St, Charlotte, NC 28202

Neighborhood: Uptown

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Mill, SC
Fort Mill, SC
Lifestyle
Charlotte, NC
Lifestyle
Charlotte, NC
Food & Drinks
Charlotte, NC
Sports
City
Charlotte, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Food & Drinks
Fort Mill, SC
Sports
State
South Carolina State
Axios Charlotte

11 new restaurants and shops that opened in Charlotte this spring

Our Now Open series is proudly presented by Charlotte Center City Partners. New businesses are part of what makes Charlotte great but don’t forget to take some time to say hello again to the people and places that made us fall in love with our city in the first place. Check out UptownCharlotte.com + SouthEndCLT.org […] The post 11 new restaurants and shops that opened in Charlotte this spring appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ballpark#Pretzels#Fast Food#Minor League Baseball#Food Drink#Cokes#The Charlotte Knights
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WCNC

Come and dine at The Charolais Steakhouse

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. The Charolais Steakhouse is an iconic Hickory restaurant that has operated in its original location since 1969. Here with more is owner Zack Cranford. The Charolais Steakhouse...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Observer

Charlotte Observer

Charlotte, NC
626
Followers
160
Post
80K+
Views
ABOUT

The Charlotte Observer has continued throughout its years of service to Charlotte and the surrounding communities, to accurately reflect the region and what matters to the local residents. The Observer heavily covers development and schools—factors strongly affected by rampant growth in the city and the region—and continues deep coverage of the area's traditional interests: banking, business, industry, religion, and stock-car racing. The paper tackles controversial economic and social issues and is innovative in creating new products such as the niche site, Charlotte Five, a publication serving young adults interested in nightlife, local development, culture, and causes that are important to them. The Charlotte Observer staff has won four Pulitzer Prizes, including two Gold Medals for Public Service.

 https://www.charlotteobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy