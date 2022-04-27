Take me out to the (Charlotte Knights) ballpark — and buy me some pretzels and Dippin’ Dots

It’s baseball season, which means: it’s ballpark food season. At Truist Field , going to a Charlotte Knights game means hot dogs, craft beer, fireworks — oh yeah, and minor league baseball, too.

I’ve been watching the Charlotte Knights play since I was a kid in Fort Mill, South Carolina. In the 1990s and early 2000s, the Knights played in my hometown , and my best friend, her sister and I would scrounge up enough allowance for 3 game tickets (about $7 each, if my memory is correct), hot dogs and Cokes. We would wander the concourse looking for friends (and cute boys, tbh) before settling into our seats to watch some baseball.

I may be a grown up now, but it’s still all about the food at a baseball game. The smell of popcorn and fried foods mixed with the summer air, the beer nestled in the cup holder next to you while you watch the activity on the field, listening for the crack of the bat hitting the ball as the sky turns to night — that’s what a ballgame is all about.

For the 2022 season, the Charlotte Knights have all the food classics you’ve grown to know and love , including:

Hot pretzels

Dippin’ Dots

Nachos with the ooozy cheese

Chicken tenders

Hot dogs

Burgers

All Knight Long (Birdsong’s Knights baseball-themed beer) and more.

PRO TIP: Want to get to your seats fast, but with provisions? The stadium’s grab-and-go section has expanded and now includes self checkout.

Charlotte Knights

Location: 324 S Mint St, Charlotte, NC 28202

Neighborhood: Uptown