Baylor Scheierman wants to be a pro. That’s why Scheierman, an Aurora native, entered the NBA draft on March 24 and why he entered the transfer portal Monday afternoon. If the Scheierman showcase at South Dakota State — where he averaged 16.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 4.5 assists last season — are enough to land him an NBA gig, he’ll stay in the draft. If not, he’ll choose a new school that will help him get drafted next summer.

AURORA, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO