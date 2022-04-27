ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles sheriff appears to back down after signaling he was investigating reporter

A version of this article first appeared in the “Reliable Sources” newsletter. You can sign up for free right here. LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva is the subject of national scrutiny right now. On Tuesday he alarmed press freedom advocates by lashing out at a press conference...

