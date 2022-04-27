ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neon Blue

By Stephen Thomas Erlewine
 2 days ago
Call Neon Blue a throwback to the boot-scootin’ days of the 1990s, if you must. Certainly, Nashville-based country singer Joshua Hedley welcomes such comparisons, kicking off his second record with “Broke Again,” a breakneck boogie with a stuttering chorus that splits the difference between Brooks & Dunn and Garth Brooks—superstars who...

Guitar World Magazine

Legendary blues guitarist Guitar Shorty dies at 87

Guitar Shorty, a guitar legend credited with influencing scores of blues players – including a young Jimi Hendrix – has died at the age of 87, his representatives confirmed. The guitarist – who toured with the likes of Ray Charles, Guitar Slim and Sam Cooke – died Wednesday...
Pitchfork

Shunka Ryougen

Kimishima Haruna’s artistic world revolves around springtime, in both its renewing beauty and its violent contrasts. The title of her 2018 studio debut, Haru To Shura, referenced both spring and a demon of war from Japanese folklore; her newest album, Shunka Ryougen, roughly translates to “spring fire lighting the field ablaze”; her stage name, Haru Nemuri, means “spring slumber.” In parallel, Haru’s bright, euphoric J-pop is shot through with incongruous screams of fury, a vibrant juxtaposition of life and death. Self-described as a poetry rapper, she performs with electrifying abandon, breathlessly illustrating the crush of her helplessness and existential anxiety. Across Shunka Ryougen’s sprawling 21-song tracklist, her voluble poetry investigates destruction—whether to the environment, to authorities, or self-inflicted upon herself.
Pitchfork

Everything Was Beautiful

Through sheer force of habit, sailing un-buffeted and serene through the winds of musical fashion, Spiritualized have reached their fourth decade as a paragon of musical constancy. Everything Was Beautiful, their ninth studio album, calls back to many of the band’s habitual influences: The Stooges, gospel, blues, free jazz, the Rolling Stones, et al., which the band finesses into a hypnotic mixture, capable of both savage intensity and benzodiazepine drift. More than anything, though, Everything Was Beautiful refers back to the band’s own gilded history—which would be a problem if they didn’t do it so shamelessly well.
UPI News

The B-52s perform 'Love Shack' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

April 28 (UPI) -- The B-52s rocked the stage and performed their classic party song "Love Shack" on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Fred Schneider, Kate Pierson and Cindy Wilson took the stage on Wednesday, minus Keith Strickland, who remains in the band, but quit touring in 2012. The B-52s were joined...
Joshua Hedley
Garth Brooks
Pitchfork

Prince Daddy & the Hyena

In the span of three years, Albany emo band Prince Daddy & the Hyena went from writing songs about grilled cheese and weed to concept albums about the meaning of life (and also weed). And now, with another three years passing since 2019’s Cosmic Thrill Seekers, Kory Gregory’s next logical step is another massive leap—a concept album about the meaning of death. The narrative of Prince Daddy and the Hyena stars The Collector and The Passenger, two personifications of existential angst vying for Gregory’s soul; he also assumes you remember these characters from Cosmic Thrill Seekers. The plot is inspired equally by the band’s catastrophic van accident in 2018, Gregory’s month-long stay in a psychiatric hospital and, again, drugs. The only thing that’s missing is a libretto, either to keep track of the dialogue or use to roll a blunt.
American Songwriter

The Meaning of “Blinded by the Light” by Manfred Mann’s Earth Band

It is rare for a cover of a song to overtake the original, but Manfred Mann’s Earth Band’s cover of “Blinded by the Light” is an exception. The song was originally written and recorded by Bruce Springsteen for his 1973 album, Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J. Three years later, British rock band Manfred Mann’s Earth Band released their cover as the opening track of their 1976 album, The Roaring Silence. “Blinded by the Light” was an enormous hit for the band, leading to their breakthrough in the U.S.
Variety

Doja Cat’s ‘Elvis’ Soundtrack Single, ‘Vegas,’ Set for May as RCA Readies Movie’s Companion Album

Click here to read the full article. Doja Cat’s single from Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis” soundtrack, “Vegas,” has been given a release date — May 6 — after the singer-rapper debuted a live version of the tune at the Coachella festival over the last two weekends. The single precedes a full film companion album that has loosely been scheduled for summer by RCA, it was also announced Monday. That label news is not exactly unexpected, since RCA has been Elvis Presley’s label home since the late 1950s. Although “Vegas” is an original song, live snippets reveal the Doja Cat track does incorporate a...
Elite Daily

Billie Singing "Misery Business" With Hayley Williams At Coachella Is A Pop-Punk Dream

No, you’re not in a mid-2000s, Hot Topic-inspired dream — Billie Eilish really did just give emo kids everywhere the biggest surprise treat during her Coachella performance. During her Saturday, April 23 concert on the second weekend of the music festival, Eilish brought out Hayley Williams as a surprise guest, and the two teamed up for a rendition of Paramore’s “Misery Business” that’ll go down in musical history. The duo performed an acoustic version of the 2007 pop-punk hit with an acoustic twist, and naturally, fans went wild. You’ll want to watch Billie Eilish sing “Misery Business” with Paramore’s Hayley Williams, because it was seriously iconic.
Rolling Stone

Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ Nick Zinner to Release Studio Version of His ’41 Strings’ Orchestral Project

Click here to read the full article. Yeah Yeah Yeahs guitarist Nick Zinner will finally release a formal studio recording of his orchestral song cycle, 41 Strings, which was first commissioned for a special Earth Day event in 2011. 41 Strings comprises four movements, each corresponding to a respective season. The project blends classical and rock elements as the recording of “Fall” captures, its swooning strings getting a jolt from a steady marching snare and then later the restless buzz of an electric guitar. Including its 2011 debut, Zinner has performed 41 Strings just four times, because the production is such an...
loudersound.com

The complicated journey towards legend of Led Zeppelin's Whole Lotta Love

Jimmy Page initially came up with the classic Whole Lotta Love riff at his Pangbourne home in the late summer of 1968. Some nine months later in April 1969, it was this song that kick-started the sessions for Led Zeppelin II at Olympic Studios in Barnes. The song originally took...
Pitchfork

Listen to Mercury’s “Geeked Up”: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. On Mercury’s 2020 breakout “Slob on My Kat,” the Atlanta-based rapper, producer, and skateboarder put an ethereal spin on La Chat’s timeless Memphis classic. Nothing she’s released since has sounded quite like it, but her best songs to date share a similarly dreamlike feel. On “Geeked Up,” a track on her new project Tabula Rasa, she sounds like she’s falling into a trance over a lush self-produced beat (with co-production from Surf Gang’s EvilGiane). She raps her words so slowly and lethargically that the song feels about twice as long as its two and a half minutes. “Geeked Up” is a fitting title.
Pitchfork

Limen

Growing up in Nairobi, Kenya, Joseph Kamaru was accustomed to noise. Then, as a teenager, he moved outside the city, and the din eased; the sounds of traffic and souped-up matatus gave way to birdsong, and he began carrying a handheld recorder, learning to navigate the world with his ears. His eureka moment as a young artist was discovering that he could channel the sounds of a rickety old passenger train into looping rhythms; that was the birth of the musical style that he has developed under his KMRU alias on recordings like his 2020 breakout album Peel, where field recordings and synthesized sounds come together in a porous weave. A prolific producer, KMRU has continued to explore the use of field recordings across a number of mostly self-released recordings, sometimes emphasizing tonal elements and elsewhere pushing deeper into the swirl of found sounds; what has held constant is his music’s meditative quality.
Pitchfork

Break Me Open

In his solo career outside of Bon Iver, S. Carey has crafted a tranquil vision of the natural world. The classically trained composer and multi-instrumentalist often takes inspiration from the wilderness of his native Wisconsin—among other places—to create evocative arrangements bent on capturing the resonance of a pristine landscape. Close your eyes and you’ll see towering, snow-covered pines or the summer sun’s radiant reflection on the creek.
NPR

Katie Bejsiuk, 'Onion Grass'

You ever miss someone's voice? Katie Bejsiuk's hush doesn't so much sing secrets as usher small revelations out of the fog. As Katie Bennett, she was the primary songwriter behind the indie-pop group Free Cake for Every Creature, which disbanded in 2019. Since then, she's taken time to teach, write and create, but hasn't released music besides a LVL UP cover. (In a full-circle twee event, Mirah took on Free Cake's "Around You" on the same compilation.)
loudersound.com

Sleazy Swedes Crashdiet bring the bangers on Automaton

Stockholm-based glam-metallers Crashdiet have gone through the kind of turbulence all too familiar for fans of their genre, with original frontman Dave Lepard tragically taking his life in 2006, and line-up changes since then handicapping their ongoing assault on good taste. But on Automaton, their second album with new frontman...
NPR

American Aquarium, 'All I Needed'

Sometimes when you are down, just hearing the right song can bring you back up. For BJ Barham of N.C. country-rock band American Aquarium, he knows this quite well, having recently lost his mother and grandmother — as well as a longtime friend to suicide. As he describes it, "We have all had that feeling of driving around, feeling down and then, out of nowhere, a song comes on the radio that grabs you and won't let go. Almost as if the universe saw you struggling and personally hand delivered a 3.5-minute message to get you out of that rut."
Pitchfork

Don’t Wait for a Sign

Like Sarah, Factory, or Sacred Bones, Oakland’s Slumberland is the sort of boutique record label that assumes its own persona. Each entry, usually no longer than half an hour, is sewn into its patchwork gestalt, producing its own variant on the Slumberland formula: cute, fuzzy, and young at heart. As the label enters its 33rd year, founder Mike Schulman has ushered in a recent surge of activity, tapping the Bay Area’s wellspring of indie-pop talent to press a steady stream of revived acts, pseudo-supergroups, and scene veterans. New York City duo Jeanines are the odd band out among this latest batch of releases. Their second album, Don’t Wait for a Sign, is Slumberland’s lone East Coast offering of 2022 thus far, and they’re relative newcomers to the imprint’s inner circle. Bassist, guitarist, and drummer Jed Smith has performed in a few bands like My Teenage Stride over the past two decades, but Jeanines is the first serious project for singer and guitarist Alicia Hyman.
