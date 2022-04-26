Pueblo West stays in S-CL baseball hunt with 13-4 triumph over rival Pueblo East

Tuesday was all about positioning in the South-Central League and the postseason.

And it was the Pueblo West baseball team that came out with high hopes following a 13-4 victory over Pueblo East at the Cyclones' diamond.

"We talked about how important this game was," said Pueblo West head coach Dan Sanchez, whose team will play up in Class 5A for the postseason. "I told our guys we have to win seven in a row now and figure something out and make a run."

East head coach Nick Marfitano knows how difficult it is to win in the league.

"That's one of those things about this league — that there's a team that's riding pretty that can get upset," he said. "We're right in the mix, maybe not for the league, all our goal is RPI and winning games, that's all it is."

Both teams were behind Class 4A No. 9 Pueblo County in the standings, with both losing to the Hornets after one round through the league season.

Now, after five games, Pueblo West (11-6 overall, 4-1 S-CL) is a game back of Pueblo County (11-4, 5-0), while East (10-7, 2-3) fell three games off the pace. The Hornets defeated Centennial 8-5 on Tuesday.

Pueblo Central ranked No. 6, also remains a factor following its 6-5 win over Pueblo South on Tuesday, improving to 14-3 overall and 3-2 in the league.

Here are some of the top takeaways from Tuesday's game:

Ten-run inning turns trick

East hung with the Cyclones and led 4-2 through 4 1/2 innings on the strength of four Chris Salas RBIs, including a two-run homerun in the first inning and a two-run single in the fifth.

But the bottom of the fifth was a boon for Pueblo West and a nightmare for the Eagles.

The Cyclones sent 13 batters to the plate and scored 10 runs, erasing the East lead and grabbing a 12-4 cushion.

"Unexpected," Sanchez said. "We all know (East starter Michael) Casillas is a good pitcher with a three-pitch mix. He got behind in the count and we took advantage."

Jeremiah Sanchez opened the barrage with a one-out solo home run to right field and that started a huge rally.

Four hits in a row and an error chased East's starter, Casillas, with the Eagles trailing 8-2. But the Cyclones weren't done. Dalston Stiner delivered a two-run single, John Strait drove in another run and two more East errors capped the 10-run explosion.

"If we play sound defensively, we're going to be tough to beat with (Casillas) on the mound," Marfitano said, pointing to four errors. "One of the big things we talk about is the team that has the least errors is going to have a really good chance to win."

Cyclones' pitcher Spence off the hook

The 10-run inning allowed Pueblo West starter Danny Spence to pick up the win as he received relief help from Brock Cross, who threw scoreless innings in the sixth and seventh.

Spence and Casillas were locked in a pitcher's duel for four innings as both surrendered two runs apiece. Spence gave up seven hits and four runs, three unearned, striking out four and hitting two batters.

The Cyclones' senior knew the game against East was big for Pueblo West to have a chance at retaining its league title.

"We knew this was a big game, trained hard all weekend, had a good practice on Monday, and prepared ourselves," he said. "I thought we played pretty good.

"The fifth inning came around and the bats came around. I knew when Jer (Sanchez) hit that ball we were going to have a good inning. We got their best pitcher and athlete out of the game."

Bottom of lineup contributes

Pueblo West's Nos. 6-9 hitters camp up big against East.

Jayden Casillias had three RBIs, Dalston Stiner drove in two runs, John Strait was on base three times and Gage Martinez had a pair of RBIs.

"It's been tough because in our preseason we saw 5A schools and everyone has high 80s, low 90s guys. It was hard to adjust and it's something we have to get used to."

"Bottom of our lineup was clutch today, they probably had 60 or 70 percent of our hits," Spence said. "We weren't able to do it without them."

