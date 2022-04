The New York Rangers certainly didn’t look like the Rangers we are used to seeing on Wednesday night when they faced the Montreal Canadiens. With the team locked into second place, head coach Gerard Gallant played it cautious and rested a majority of his star players. Missing from this game were Mika Zibanejad, Chris Kreider, Artemi Panarin, Andrew Copp, Jacob Trouba, Adam Fox, and Ryan Lindgren– and man did it show.

