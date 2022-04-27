1 Hospitalized After Huntsville Wreck

Marshall County Coroner Cody Nugent confirmed one person is dead after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon on Alabama 79 near Guntersville. The crash caused the temporary closure of both lanes of Alabama 79 near Cox Gap Road, in Marshall County, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at about 2:59 p.m. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division and Guntersville police responded to the crash, Nugent said, along with Guntersville and Nixon's Chapel firefighters. This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: One dead in Alabama Highway 79 crash near Guntersville

GUNTERSVILLE, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO