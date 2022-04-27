ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

1 Hospitalized After Huntsville Wreck

WHNT-TV
 2 days ago

One person was hospitalized after a wreck involving a mini bike in Huntsville. Brian Lansing Martin Plead Not Guilty by Reason of...

whnt.com

Comments / 0

Related
WAAY-TV

Victim identified in early Monday morning fatal wreck in Huntsville

A 32-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a fatal wreck early Monday morning in Huntsville. Huntsville Police said Tommy Seagroves was driving a motorcycle eastbound on U.S. 72 when he rear-ended a semi-tractor trailer that was also traveling eastbound. The wreck happened about 2 a.m. near the...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Gadsden Times

One dead in Alabama Highway 79 crash near Guntersville

Marshall County Coroner Cody Nugent confirmed one person is dead after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon on Alabama 79 near Guntersville. The crash caused the temporary closure of both lanes of Alabama 79 near Cox Gap Road, in Marshall County, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at about 2:59 p.m. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division and Guntersville police responded to the crash, Nugent said, along with Guntersville and Nixon's Chapel firefighters. This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: One dead in Alabama Highway 79 crash near Guntersville
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Huntsville, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Decatur, AL
Huntsville, AL
Accidents
Local
Alabama Accidents
State
Alabama State
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Signing Day#Voter Registration#Bike#Pac#Accident#Alabama Changes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Magnolia State Live

Alabama police say man confessed to killing woman, led them to suitcase filled with bones

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
WKRG News 5

1 arrested after short car chase in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Department confirmed one person was arrested after a car chase pursuit Monday night. It started as a traffic stop. MPD said officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at Amsterdam and Wexford Street around 8:14 p.m. When officers made contact with the driver, Terrell Smith, 38, he immediately […]
MOBILE, AL
CBS 42

Search underway for missing Center Point 16-year-old

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating a missing 16-year-old in Center Point. Aryana Fields was last seen Saturday, according to JCSO. She is described as being 5-foot-5 and weighing 230 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Deputies say she may be in […]
CENTER POINT, AL
CBS 42

Amid growing number of demands for repayment, this Chilton County bus driver is defiant

The letter the man had received said he owed Chilton County Schools $10,182 that the district claims he'd been overpaid during his time working as a bus driver at Verbena High School. It wasn't the only letter the school system would send -- CBS 42 has confirmed at least two other employees have received similar letters. The employees' combined debt amounts to over $66,000.
CHILTON COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy