ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butte County, CA

Fire destroys trailer near Butte County Fairgrounds Tuesday night

By Adam Robinson
krcrtv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRIDLEY, Calif. — A trailer was destroyed after catching fire Tuesday night near the Butte County Fairgrounds in Gridley. CAL FIRE Butte Unit/Butte County Fire Department officials...

krcrtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
Contra Costa Herald

Female passenger dies when truck hits tree on river road early Sunday morning

Brentwood driver said he swerved to avoid an animal. On April 24th, 2022, at approximately 2:39 a.m. California Highway Patrol (CHP) was advised of a Ford F-150 pickup truck versus a tree on SR-160 southbound, north of Poverty Road, between Walnut Grove and Rio Vista, with an occupant stuck inside the vehicle. Fire personnel arrived on scene and related to CHP dispatch of a fatality.
BRENTWOOD, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Fire destroys Doyle home; one minor injury

DOYLE, Calif. (KOLO) -A fire destroyed a single-wide trailer, at least two vehicles and an outbuilding Thursday night in Doyle, Calif. One person suffered minor injuries, Doyle Fire Protection District Chief Kathy Catron said. The fire at the corner of Laura Drive and Old Highway was reported at 9:33 p.m.
DOYLE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Gridley, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Gridley, CA
County
Butte County, CA
Butte County, CA
Crime & Safety
Butte County, CA
Accidents
Gridley, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
KGET

2017 Tulare County homicide suspect arrested in Mexico

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Delano man wanted in connection to a 2017 murder has been arrested in Mexico. Rafael Gama, 29, was taken into custody Wednesday in Tijuana, Mexico with help from Homeland Security agents and the U.S. Marshals Office. Gama was wanted for the murder of 28-year-old Jesus Perales-Montalva, who was shot to […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cal Fire#Catching Fire#American Red Cross#Accident#Rv
CBS Sacramento

Man Dies After Being Partially Ejected From Truck During Crash Near Nevada City

NEVADA CITY (CBS13) — A Browns Valley man died in an early morning single-vehicle crash in a rural area north of Nevada City, authorities said Tuesday. The crash happened at around 3:30 a.m. at the intersection of Cruzon Grade Road and Firefox Way. Grass Valley-area California Highway Patrol said the driver of a Ford truck was found partially ejected out of the overturned vehicle. Investigators said they believe the man, 34, made an unsafe turn to the right, causing the truck to leave the roadway and crash into an embankment. The truck then fell onto its left side before coming back to rest in the middle of the roadway. The name of the man has not yet been released. Investigators said he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and it is unknown at this time if drugs or alcohol are factors.
NEVADA CITY, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Teen Girl Severely Hurt in 2011 San Jose Hit-and-Run Crash Dies Of Her Injuries

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A teenage girl who was hit by a car in San Jose in 2011 and severely injured died this week from complications of the injury, her family said Friday. The collision happened on January 8th, 2011, at about 1:10 a.m. in the intersection of Camden and Bascom Avenues. San Jose police said a grey or silver early 2000s Japanese-make sedan was heading east on Camden when it hit the Campbell teen, who was walking with her boyfriend in a marked crosswalk when she was struck. The vehicle fled after the collision and the girl was taken to...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Motorcycle Passenger Killed In Highway 50 Crash Involving Suspected Drunk Driver In Placerville

PLACERVILLE (CBS13) — A suspected drunk driver from Cameron Park was arrested over the weekend after a crash in Placerville that killed a motorcycle passenger, authorities said Monday. The person killed was identified as Pollock Pines resident Lori Hooper, 60. The Placerville Police Department said the driver of the motorcycle suffered critical injuries in the collision. Aaron Folmsbee, 47, was arrested at the scene and booked into the El Dorado County Jail on $175,000 bail. Jail records show Folmsbee has since been released. He faces charges of DUI, causing great bodily injury and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated. The collision happened at around 6:45 p.m. Saturday on eastbound Highway 50 near Broadway Drive. Investigators said Folmsbee was driving a Jeep at the time of the crash. No further information was released.
PLACERVILLE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Sacramento

9 Arrests Made After Investigation Into Sacramento River Sturgeon Poaching

KNIGHTS LANDING (CBS13) – A total of nine people have been arrested after an investigation into a large suspected sturgeon poaching operation along Sacramento Valley waterways. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife says the investigation started as two separate cases, but a connection between the suspects led them to uncovering the larger operation. Wildlife officers started investigating back in May 2021. Two men – 31-year-old Andrew Chao and 35-year-old Ay Pou Saechao – were suspected of catching sturgeon, them selling them to another group, four members of the Petryanik family. That incident has already led to poaching charges against Chao and...
FOX40

Oakland teen missing since March has been found

OAKLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — An Oakland teenager who went missing in March has been found. 15-year-old Alicia Bryant was last seen at Motel 6 on 7407 Elsie Avenue in Sacramento, Tuesday, March 22. Bryant’s family believed her disappearance was related to human trafficking. The Bryant family talked to local police, posted fliers, and reached out […]
OAKLAND, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy