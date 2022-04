Paityn Noe kept the girls 3,000-meter title at Ballard and Ames had one athlete place in the top 10 at the Drake Relays Thursday in Des Moines. Noe won the girls 3,000 at Drake Stadium, giving the Bombers a Drake Relays champion in the event for the second year in a row.

AMES, IA ・ 6 HOURS AGO