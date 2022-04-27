Bethlehem rolls past Nisky 17-5

A team from Saratoga, N.Y. added another title on the track. Call it Saratoga’s triple crown. After a record-setting winter season, Saratoga Springs’s group of distance-running standouts added a Championship of America title to its long list of accomplishments during the 126th running of the Penn Relays on Thursday. The win by the New York distance running-power took away a winning bid from a pair of New Jersey teams eyeing a first-place finish during an outstanding first day of competition at Franklin Field in Philadelphia.

METUCHEN, NJ ・ 23 HOURS AGO