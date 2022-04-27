ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, NY

Bethlehem rolls past Nisky 17-5

NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bethlehem girls lacrosse team won their second...

www.news10.com

Comments / 0

Related
Trentonian

HS Softball Wrap: LaFisca, Allentown blank Robbinsville

ALLENTOWN – Upping its record to 9-2, the Allentown High softball team picked up a nice victory Thursday when it beat defending-state champion Robbinsville, 4-0. Skyler LaFisca cruised through the Raven batting order with a two-hitter and five strikeouts. Katie Zilliani took the loss. At the plate, Allentown got...
ALLENTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Sayreville defeats East Brunswick - Softball recap

Jessica Wasko went 1-for-4 with three RBI and one run to lead Sayreville over East Brunswick 8-4 in East Brunswick. Brianna Boen hit a two-run double for East Brunswick (7-8) in the opening inning to help the Bears take a 3-2 lead. However, Sayreville (3-8) was able to rally for six runs in the fifth and sixth inning to take an 8-4 advantage.
SAYREVILLE, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Niskayuna, NY
City
Bethlehem, NY
Bethlehem, NY
Sports
NJ.com

Delran defeats Cinnaminson - Boys lacrosse recap

Seamus Schofield scored five goals and scooped up 17 ground balls to help Delran defeat Cinnaminson 16-7 in Delran. Delran (7-4) jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the first quarter before taking an 11-3 lead into halftime. Aidan Schreader also scored five goals while Alex Stanuikynas had four. Connor...
DELRAN, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
NJ.com

Penn Relays 2022: Metuchen shows shades of ‘97 en route to silver medal in DMR

A team from Saratoga, N.Y. added another title on the track. Call it Saratoga’s triple crown. After a record-setting winter season, Saratoga Springs’s group of distance-running standouts added a Championship of America title to its long list of accomplishments during the 126th running of the Penn Relays on Thursday. The win by the New York distance running-power took away a winning bid from a pair of New Jersey teams eyeing a first-place finish during an outstanding first day of competition at Franklin Field in Philadelphia.
METUCHEN, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
NewsBreak
Sports
NEWS10 ABC

Best high schools in the Capital Region

U.S. News & World Report has released its 2022 national public high school rankings. Nearly 18,000 schools were ranked on six factors based on their performance on state assessments and how well they prepare students for college.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Capital Roots Spring Brunch returning May 1

The Capital Roots Spring Brunch is returning after a two-year hiatus from pandemic-related cancellations. The event is on Sunday, May 1, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Empire State Plaza Convention Hall, South Mall Arterial in Albany. More than $100,00 is expected to be raised to benefit Capital Roots’ programs.
ALBANY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy