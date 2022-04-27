Bethlehem rolls past Nisky 17-5

ALLENTOWN – Upping its record to 9-2, the Allentown High softball team picked up a nice victory Thursday when it beat defending-state champion Robbinsville, 4-0. Skyler LaFisca cruised through the Raven batting order with a two-hitter and five strikeouts. Katie Zilliani took the loss. At the plate, Allentown got...
Jessica Wasko went 1-for-4 with three RBI and one run to lead Sayreville over East Brunswick 8-4 in East Brunswick. Brianna Boen hit a two-run double for East Brunswick (7-8) in the opening inning to help the Bears take a 3-2 lead. However, Sayreville (3-8) was able to rally for six runs in the fifth and sixth inning to take an 8-4 advantage.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Monsignor Farrell bounced back from a tough loss last week to CHSAA A division rival Kennedy (6-5) by handling St. Peter’s, 10-2, Tuesday evening in a non-league lacrosse game, held at the Eagles’ Norman F. Swanton Field at the Harry P. Doherty Athletic Complex, in New Brighton.
Seamus Schofield scored five goals and scooped up 17 ground balls to help Delran defeat Cinnaminson 16-7 in Delran. Delran (7-4) jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the first quarter before taking an 11-3 lead into halftime. Aidan Schreader also scored five goals while Alex Stanuikynas had four. Connor...
Newburgh Free Academy, Kingston, Wallkill and Goshen each had two selections when the New York State Sportswriters Association released its large-school all-state boys basketball teams on April 27. Newburgh Free Academy's Jah'Likai King led the way, being named to Class AA second-team, after guiding his team to its second-consecutive Section...
A team from Saratoga, N.Y. added another title on the track. Call it Saratoga’s triple crown. After a record-setting winter season, Saratoga Springs’s group of distance-running standouts added a Championship of America title to its long list of accomplishments during the 126th running of the Penn Relays on Thursday. The win by the New York distance running-power took away a winning bid from a pair of New Jersey teams eyeing a first-place finish during an outstanding first day of competition at Franklin Field in Philadelphia.
U.S. News & World Report has released its 2022 national public high school rankings. Nearly 18,000 schools were ranked on six factors based on their performance on state assessments and how well they prepare students for college.
The Capital Roots Spring Brunch is returning after a two-year hiatus from pandemic-related cancellations. The event is on Sunday, May 1, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Empire State Plaza Convention Hall, South Mall Arterial in Albany. More than $100,00 is expected to be raised to benefit Capital Roots’ programs.
