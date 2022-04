FARMINGDALE, N.Y. -- A racially charged comment on a baseball field has gotten a State University of New York assistant baseball coach suspended.As CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reported Wednesday, the coach's comments referenced an opposing player's race for no apparent reason.It was bottom of the eighth inning in a heated game on Saturday that saw underdogs St. Joseph's College of Brooklyn beating higher-ranked Farmingdale State. A live stream carried the action for fans.Anthony Hernandez made it to third base. That's when an assistant Farmingdale coach was heard heckling, "Way to go brown boy!"The half-Black, half-Hispanic St. Joseph's sophomore was astounded. He...

