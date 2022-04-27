ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asian shares decline, echoing broad slump on Wall Street

By YURI KAGEYAMA
 2 days ago
Japan Financial Markets People walk by an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Wednesday, April 27, 2022. Asian shares retreated on Wednesday, echoing a broad decline on Wall Street and driven by worries about how the war in Ukraine may push prices for oil and other commodities higher.(AP Photo/Koji Sasahara) (Koji Sasahara)

TOKYO — (AP) — Asian shares retreated on Wednesday, echoing a broad decline on Wall Street and driven by worries about how the war in Ukraine may push prices for oil and other commodities higher.

Tokyo's benchmark rose after Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced measures to help poor families and small businesses as the nation copes with rising prices and a weakening currency.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 dropped 1.9% in morning trading to 26,200.26.

The Bank of Japan is holding a two-day policy board meeting. The central bank has sent a clear message about keeping interest rates ultra-low to help encourage spending and investment and has bought Japanese government bonds periodically, aiming to keep 10-year-bond yields within a range of plus or minus 0.25%.

Elsewhere in the region, South Korea’s Kospi slipped 1.1% to 2,638.93. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 shed 0.7% to 7,267.30. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.9% to 19,762.57 and the Shanghai Composite index fell 0.6% to 2,869.05.

Worries over restrictions on movement and business activity in Beijing, Shanghai and other Chinese cities to combat a rise in coronavirus cases are weighing on investor sentiment.

So are the ramifications of the war in Ukraine, which apart from the risks of broader conflict has pushed already inflated prices for many commodities and goods still higher, complicating the economic outlook and posing hardships for many businesses and consumers.

“After seemingly taking more of a backseat with the onset of earnings season, renewed tensions in the Ukraine-Russia conflict serves as a reminder that geopolitical risk is far from over,” said Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist with IG in Singapore.

On Tuesday, U.S. benchmarks were weighed down by sharp declines in Big Tech stocks that took the Nasdaq to its worst drop since September 2020. The S&P 500 fell 2.8% to 4,175.20. The benchmark index closed the day with 95% of its stocks losing ground. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 2.4% to 33,240.18.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq bore the brunt of the day's losses. It tumbled 4%, to 12,490.74, its worst drop since Sept. 8, 2020. The index is now down 20% this year as investors shun the ultra-pricey tech sector, which made gangbuster gains for much of the pandemic.

With the Federal Reserve set to aggressively raise interest rates as it steps up its fight against inflation, traders are less and less willing to endure the lofty prices they had been paying for Microsoft, Facebook’s parent company and other tech giants.

Microsoft fell 3.7%. Google's parent company, Alphabet, fell 3.6% in regular trading and lost another 6% in after-hours trading after reporting results that fell short of analysts' estimates.

More big technology companies are on deck to report earnings this week, including Facebook parent's company, Meta, on Wednesday, and Apple on Thursday.

Tesla slumped 12.2% over concerns that CEO Elon Musk will be distracted and less engaged in running the electric vehicle maker as he buys social media company Twitter, which fell 3.9%.

Retailers and other companies that rely on direct consumer spending also fell broadly. General Motors fell 4.5% while Nike slipped 5.8%.

General Electric fell 10.3% for one of the sharpest losses in the market after telling investors that inflation and other pressures are weighing on its profit forecast for the year.

Bond yields fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.73% from 2.82% late Monday.

Energy companies eked out a gain, the only one of the 11 sectors in the S&P 500 to do so.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude added 77 cents to $102.47 a barrel. The price of benchmark U.S. crude oil rose 3.2% Tuesday. Brent crude, the international standard, gained 83 cents to $105.82 a barrel.

After rallying the second half of March, U.S. stocks have been on shaky ground in April. The S&P 500 has fallen for three straight weeks.

“It’s the market getting a little more comfortable with a slowdown at best and recessionary fears at worst,” said Ross Mayfield, investment strategy analyst at Baird.

Earnings for industrial and retail companies are a key focus for the rest of the week. Airplane maker Boeing reports its results on Wednesday. Industrial bellwether Caterpillar announces earnings on Thursday, along with McDonald's and Amazon.

In economics news, the Conference Board reported that consumer confidence weakened slightly in April but remains high. And on Friday the Commerce Department releases its personal income and spending report for March.

Economists and investors are concerned that the U.S. economy might slow sharply or even fall into a recession because of the big interest-rate increases the Fed is expected to push through.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar edged up to 127.46 Japanese yen from 127.23 yen The euro cost $1.0650, up from $1.0639.

AP Business Writer Damian J. Troise contributed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
China worries weigh on global stocks

Stock markets mostly fell Tuesday as investors worried about the impact of the Covid outbreak in China and rising interest rates in the United States. "Oil prices have rebounded modestly after yesterday’s sharp sell-off as investors look to balance how much of an effect a sharp slowdown in demand from China will have when set against the resilience of demand elsewhere, in relation to global inventories," said CMC Markets' Hewson.
US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
Most Gulf bourses fall as oil prices plunge

April 25 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Monday, tracking global shares, as oil prices tumbled nearly 5% on concerns over the impact of rising interest rates and China's COVID-19 lockdowns on global economic growth. Asian markets suffered their worst session in over a month...
Global shares rise as earnings boost, U.S. dollar hits 20-year high

WASHINGTON/LONDON, April 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar touched a two-decade high against rivals on Thursday, as Wall Street rallied and European shares rose from six-week lows with strong earnings reports offseting gloomy U.S. economic data. The yen dropped to a 20-year low after the Bank of Japan vowed to...
Wall Street strategists sound gloomy note as stocks drop again

NEW YORK/LONDON, April 25 (Reuters) - After a rocky week for U.S. stocks, a number of Wall Street strategists are pointing to reasons for further caution as investors face tightening monetary policy, corporate earnings, seasonal weakness and other factors that could spell more trouble for equities. The S&P 500 (.SPX)...
Stocks, Oil Tumble As Recession Worry Offsets French Vote Relief

Traders ditched riskier assets on Monday as relief over Emmanuel Macron's victory in the French presidential election quickly gave way to renewed concerns about rising global interest rates and China's spluttering economy. Asian markets had suffered their worst day in over a month overnight on fears that Beijing was about...
