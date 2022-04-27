ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

The Trailer For A24’s Horror Comedy Bodies Bodies Bodies Is Not a Safe Space

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA24 releases its new horror comedy Bodies Bodies Bodies in August, and the official trailer and poster are online. The studio released the poster and trailer for the film as you can see below, which teases the story...

411mania.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Daily South

Watch the First Trailer for HBO's Gripping Adaptation of The Time Traveler's Wife

Our first look at HBO's upcoming six-episode adaptation of Audrey Niffenegger's novel The Time Travel's Wife is here in all its heart-pounding glory. The Time Traveler's Wife will chronicle the "intricate and magical love story" between Clare (Game of Thrones' Rose Leslie) and Henry (Sanditon's Theo James) as they navigate marriage with a unique problem... spontaneous time travel.
TV SERIES
EW.com

The Black Phone trailer is calling all horror fans

The last time director Scott Derrickson, screenwriter C. Robert Cargill, and actor Ethan Hawke collaborated on a film the result was 2012's chilling Sinister. A decade on, and the trio have recombined for another horror movie, The Black Phone (out in theaters June 24), which looks similarly unsettling. Based on...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Salem's Lot: Stephen King Reboot Gets Theatrical Release Date

A new adaptation of Stephen King's 'Salem's Lot has been in the works for quite some time, with studio Warner Bros., per Bloody Disgusting, finally confirming that the film will be landing in theaters this fall. The release date itself isn't actually new, as its release was announced last year, but given the number of changes and updates various projects have earned, it will surely come as a relief to fans that the project hasn't been postponed. Additionally, this latest information confirms that the film is still slated for a theatrical release as opposed to a debut on HBO Max. Salem's Lot currently touts a September 9th release date.
MOVIES
Collider

'Flowers in the Attic: The Origin' Trailer Reveals the Dark Secrets of Foxworth Hall

Lifetime has released the official trailer for their highly anticipated V.C. Andrews series Flowers in the Attic: The Origin, which gives us a sneak peek of Foxworth Hall and the family that pushed Olivia Winfield to become the cruel, cold monster that locks her grandchildren in the attic. Based on the book Garden of Shadows by Andrews' ghostwriter Andrew Neiderman, the limited series looks to explore Olivia's relationship with her new beau Malcolm Foxworth, as she falls in love and slowly discovers something sinister within him. This exploration of one of Andrews' greatest monsters begins airing on July 9 at 8 p.m. ET and will run for four weeks consecutively, until July 30.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amandla Stenberg
Person
Lee Pace
Person
Halina Reijn
Person
Pete Davidson
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Colin Firth is a father with secrets in The Staircase trailer

The HBO Max limited series is based on the real-life case of novelist Michael Peterson who was accused of murdering his wife Kathleen after she was found dead at the bottom of a set of stairs. A family can only withstand so much. HBO Max has released the trailer for...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Accused’: Jill Hennessy Joins Michael Chiklis In Premiere Episode Of Fox Crime Anthology

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Jill Hennessy is set to star opposite Michael Chiklis in Fox’s straight-to-series crime anthology drama, Accused, executive-produced by Howard Gordon, Alex Gansa and David Shore. Accused, directed by Michael Cuesta and co-produced by Fox Entertainment and Sony Pictures Television, is based on the BBC’s BAFTA-winning crime anthology. It opens in a courtroom on the accused, with viewers knowing nothing about their crime or how they ended up on trial. Told from the defendant’s point of view through flashbacks, Accused depicts how an ordinary person gets caught up in an extraordinary situation, ultimately revealing...
TV SERIES
theplaylist.net

‘Interview With The Vampire’ Official Teaser: AMC’s Horror Reboot Series Premieres This Fall

AMC made a deal to secure the rights to 18 of the Anne Rice novels in “The Vampire Chronicles” and “Lives of Mayfair Witches” series. This means there is plenty of source material for multiple horror shows if the network wants to keep them going for years to come. Many of these shows could feature Sam Reid‘s latest incarnation of the beloved vampire character, Lestat, that was previously played by Tom Cruise in the 1994 movie adaptation of “Interview With The Vampire” and Stuart Townsend in the long-forgotten “Queen of The Damned” that featured the late singer Aaliyah as an ancient vampire that is resurrected.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comedy#A24
Cinema Blend

Salem’s Lot Footage At CinemaCon Shows Off Three Key Moments From Stephen King’s Book, And I Am Pumped

At long last, Gary Dauberman's Salem's Lot is nearly here. It was almost exactly three years ago that the project was announced as being in development, and Stephen King fans around the world have been forced to exhibit a great deal of patience while waiting for the film to come together. Now, it's only a few months away from theatrical release – and while the first trailer for the movie evidently isn't ready to be shown off to the masses just yet, this evening we got a special early look at the adaptation that has us over-the-moon excited for the upcoming horror feature.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
Variety

‘Paranormal Activity’ Producer Steven Schneider Teams With Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji for Indian Horror Slate (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Leading Indian producer Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures has signed a multi-film production deal with Armaan Zorace’s U.S. genre label Dark Hell and prolific Hollywood producer Steven Schneider. Under the terms of the deal, a slate of high-concept films in the thriller-horror genre will be produced in Hindi and other Indian languages jointly by the three entities. Details of the projects under this association have not yet been revealed, but they are expected to “cater to the audiences of the South-East Asian markets in India and overseas,” the signatories said in a statement. Schneider’s...
MOVIES
Variety

Gary Oldman Stars in ‘Exposing Muybridge’ Doc, Sales and Trailer Unveiled (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. London-based sales agent MetFilm Sales has boarded feature documentary “Exposing Muybridge,” featuring Gary Oldman, about revolutionary photographer Eadweard Muybridge. Muybridge (1830–1904) was an English photographer known for his groundbreaking work in photographic studies of motion who played a seminal role in motion picture history. His images of running horses transformed the camera into a machine of unmatched powers of perception and persuasion, and set the course for the birth of cinema. He was a complicated man whose personal story was imbued with ambition, success, loss, and even cold-blooded murder. He directly inspired numerous artists...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
GamesRadar+

7 New Netflix, Amazon, and HBO Max movies and shows to stream this weekend

As another weekend rolls around, so does another batch of entertaining new additions to your favorite streaming platforms. If you're looking to binge-watch a new series this weekend, you're in luck – there are plenty to choose from this week. On Netflix, there's heartwarming coming-of-age drama Heartstopper, as well as new installments of comedy-drama Russian Doll and reality show Selling Sunset.
MOVIES
TechRadar

Every movie and TV show coming to Netflix in May 2022

May 2022 is just around the corner – and that means there's a sizable amount of new Netflix content on the way. That may be a good thing for the world's biggest streamer, too. Netflix will want to try and put the recent (and somewhat negative) publicity behind it, what with the streaming giant losing 700,000 subscribers since the start of 2022 (mainly due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine) and its cancellation of multiple in-development projects. Presenting new Netflix movies or returning fan favorite Netflix shows to viewers, then, seems like a good move on Netflix's part.
TV SHOWS
Deadline

Protagonist Pictures Hires Alice Vail As Creative Executive

Click here to read the full article. UK sales company Protagonist Pictures has named Alice Vail as Creative Executive. Vail joins from Number 9 Films where she was Development Editor, working on pics including Eva Husson’s Cannes Official selection Mothering Sunday, and Oliver Hermanus’s Sundance pic Living. She began her career at Casarotto Ramsay & Associates. Reporting to Head of Development Len Rowles and Head of Acquisitions Luane Gauer, Vail will be working across Protagonist’s film and television projects with a focus on supporting new talent. “We are delighted to welcome Alice to the Protagonist team,” said Rowles and Gauer in a joint...
MOVIES
Collider

'The Black Phone' Trailer: Ethan Hawke Goes Full Serial Killer

As every horror fan knows, a terrifying story doesn’t necessarily have to be about demons and spirits. In the upcoming horror flick The Black Phone, for example, every parent’s nightmare is evoked when 13-year-old Finney (Mason Thames) is approached by a grown man who poses as a fun magician — only to kidnap the teenager when he lets his guard down. The 1970s (and modern world) horror story is set to premiere in theaters this summer, after a shift on the release date that scrapped a February premiere.
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

'Harley Quinn' Animated Spinoff Series in the Works at HBO Max

Noonan’s, a Harley Quinn animated spinoff series, has received a straight-to-series order at HBO Max, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The 10-episode adult comedy series, which is helmed by Dean Lorey, will center on Kite Man and Golden Glider, two criminals who purchase Gotham’s grungiest dive bar, Noonan’s. Matt Oberg will voice act in the starring role of Kite Man.
TV SERIES
Collider

Overlook Film Festival Celebrates All Things Horror With First Wave of Films

It has been a killer year for the horror genre thus far. Whether it's SCREAM or X or the handful of Shudder originals, there has been something for every genre fan to sink their teeth into. Now, to make 2022 even better for horror fans, The Overlook Film Festival has announced the first wave of their film and event lineup for this year. The horror-centric festival is making its in-person return June 2 to June 5, and they are coming back in a devilishly huge way.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

Alex Garland Calls ‘Men’ A More “Aggressive” Film, That’s Also A “Ghost Story” Horror

Writer/director Alex Garland has been one of the more unique voices in the world of genre entertainment with an excellent track record including things like “28 Days Later,” “Sunshine,” “Never Let Me Go,” “Dredd,” “Ex Machina,” “Annihilation,” and the tech-thriller FX series “DEVS.” He’s back with his new film “Men” that will be out next month, and while he continues to be a bit evasive about details of the film, he’s certainly leaving enough crumbs to get us excited. Garland is referring to the visually striking pic as “a ghost story” in a new interview.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy