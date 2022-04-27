The Trailer For A24’s Horror Comedy Bodies Bodies Bodies Is Not a Safe Space

At long last, Gary Dauberman's Salem's Lot is nearly here. It was almost exactly three years ago that the project was announced as being in development, and Stephen King fans around the world have been forced to exhibit a great deal of patience while waiting for the film to come together. Now, it's only a few months away from theatrical release – and while the first trailer for the movie evidently isn't ready to be shown off to the masses just yet, this evening we got a special early look at the adaptation that has us over-the-moon excited for the upcoming horror feature.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO