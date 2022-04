GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The largest hotel in Arizona that was scheduled to open in Glendale in the fall of 2022 has been delayed. Officials announced the VAI Resort will now open in the late spring of 2023. Previously, project management had predicted the resort would open well before the Super Bowl coming to State Farm Stadium in February 2023.

GLENDALE, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO