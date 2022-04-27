ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Tuesday, April 26 2022 10PM

By Brittany Lawrence
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oFlEy_0fLHXCiX00

The front that brought our area some rain has stalled South of our area. However, some of our southern counties hold the chance of seeing isolated sprinkles due to its lifting. Although, the remaining of our area will see cloudy skies with more breaking overnight.

Wednesday will be warmer with overcast skies in the morning and temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Clouds will break as we approach afternoon, which will lead to rising temperatures.

Winds build back into the forecast as a low pressure system builds over the Rockies. The downward flow will lead to gusty winds across the Texas Panhandle and for our area. A ridge will form in the upper levels leading to dry forecast before a cold front makes its way to our area Saturday evening into Sunday.

Models are not totally on board on widespread rain, however mention the fact of some showers and storms possible. It looks like Sunday will carry the chance of showers, with another chance into early morning Monday.

This is definitely something to watch over the next couple of days.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

Helping your pets weather the storm: Pet safety tips for severe weather

BIG COUNTRY, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – When severe weather strikes, we know how to make sure our families are safe. But what about your four-legged friends? Thunder, rain, and high winds are scary enough for anyone caught in the middle, but for a house pet severe weather can cause an all-out panic.   Dr. Janice Price, […]
ABILENE, TX
News 12

STORM WATCH: Severe storms threat this evening

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conchovalleyhomepage Com
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
Fox News

Warm weather forecast across US

Spring is returning, as a general warming trend is expected across a large swath of the country heading into the weekend. Warm temperatures have shifted eastward, so areas in the 40s and 50s at the start of this week are ending in the 70s and 80s. By Saturday, nearly 60%...
SPRING, TX
KTLA

Thursday forecast: Storm to bring measurable rain

Look for a spring storm system to bring measurable rain to the Southland late Thursday into Friday. Forecasters are calling for only between .10 and .25 inches of rain before the system moves out of the region. High surf has already reached the coastal areas, prompting a warning about dangerous rip currents. Hot and windy […]
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

US Weather Forecast Shows Risk of Severe Thunderstorms, Critical Fire Weather, and Heavy Snow This Weekend: NOAA – NWS

Extreme weather conditions, including thunderstorms, fire weather, and snow are expected again across the country, as per the latest forecast by US meteorologists. Heavy rain and flooding, as well as life-threatening and disruptive risks, are also at stake. Latest Short-Range Forecast. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) - National...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Widespread Severe Weather Danger Is Predicted for the Central United States

According to AccuWeather meteorologists, a powerful storm will sweep from the Rockies to the Canada border on Friday and continue into Saturday over the central United States. The extreme weather will endanger numerous major cities in the Midwest. The storm's enormous circulation will suck warm, moist air northward from the...
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Deja vu? Blizzard conditions, severe weather in the forecast for central US

A large multifaceted storm is brewing for the nation's midsection once again, AccuWeather meteorologists say. The latest projections from the company's team of forecasters indicate another round of severe weather is likely for parts of the Plains and Midwest, while the colder side of the storm could generate the third snowstorm in 10 days for parts of Montana and the Dakotas.
ENVIRONMENT
KTLA

Wednesday forecast: Cool and cloudy with below average temps

Look for cool and cloudy conditions with below average temperatures Wednesday. A weak weather system is bringing in cloudy skies but no rain is expected. A second system forecast to arrive Thursday could bring some drizzle with it. We are expecting temperatures to rebound to the mid 70s downtown under sunny skies for the weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
715K+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy