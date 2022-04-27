ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

La Linea cartel lieutenant arrested in Cancun

By Julian Resendiz
KGET
KGET
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mhrh1_0fLHX7O900

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Mexican officials are reporting the capture of a La Linea cartel lieutenant believed to be behind the Good Friday massacre of six people on a highway near the U.S. border.

Juan Manuel G.R., a.k.a. “El Johnny,” was arrested at the Cancun International Airport, the Chihuahua Attorney General reported on Tuesday. State police described “El Johnny” as a “criminal leader and generator of violence” in Northwest Chihuahua.

He was arrested Monday on a warrant for sexual assault of a minor but is being investigated in connection with the April 15 attack on Mexico Highway 2 that left two state police officers, a Mexican immigration agent and three civilians shot to death inside vehicles the attackers later burned.

The attack took place near the town of Janos, where roads and dirt trails lead to the Southeast Arizona and Southern New Mexico border.

La Linea cartel blamed for attack that killed 2 officers, a federal agent, and 3 civilians
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YGjem_0fLHX7O900
A white pickup sits by the side of the road while another one is on fire along Mexican Highway 2 west of Juarez. Police said a drug cartel ambushed five vehicles near the town of Janos.

“According to intelligence information, the suspect is a lieutenant in a criminal organization that operates in the northwest part of the state, primarily the cities of Buenaventura, Flores Magon, Ahumada and nearby towns, being in charge of a considerable number of people” the Attorney General said in a statement .

State authorities said “Johnny” fled Mexico after the attack and was taken into custody by state and federal police officers and National Guard troops as he prepared to take a flight. Officials didn’t say if he was returning to Mexico or was flying out of the country again.

The La Linea lieutenant tried to talk his way out of arrest by showing identification documents listing a different name, the Attorney General’s Office said. He was flown to Chihuahua City early Tuesday and taken to the Cereso 1 prison in the town of Aquiles Serdan.

Visit BorderReport.com for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the U.S.-Mexico border

Police had arrested seven cartel members shortly after the massacre, but a judge released a few days later.

Western Chihuahua in the past three years has been the site of multiple gunfights as La Linea (formerly the Juarez cartel) and various groups associated with the Sinaloa cartel fight for smuggling routes to the United States.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

2017 Tulare County homicide suspect arrested in Mexico

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Delano man wanted in connection to a 2017 murder has been arrested in Mexico. Rafael Gama, 29, was taken into custody Wednesday in Tijuana, Mexico with help from Homeland Security agents and the U.S. Marshals Office. Gama was wanted for the murder of 28-year-old Jesus Perales-Montalva, who was shot to […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KGET

Inmate death investigated as a homicide

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Officials at Kern Valley State Prison announced they are investigating the March 30 death of Juan E. Mendoza, 26, as a homicide. Staff were conducting a security check, when, at approximately 4:46 p.m. on Wednesday, Juan E. Mendoza was found unresponsive in the cell he shared with Jorge L. Mendoza, 26. […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
San Angelo LIVE!

Texas Top Ten Most Wanted Fugitive Arrested in Mexico

PECOS – Mexican authorities have arrested one of Texas' Top Ten Most Wanted Sex Offenders. Braulio Davila-Luna has been arrested by Mexican authorities after information from a tipster was given. Davila-Luna was turned over to the Texas Department of Public Safety at the point of entry in Del Rio, Texas. He was then extradited to the Pecos County Jail. Davila-Luna was wanted for failure to register as a sex offender and was listed on the Top Ten Most Wanted Fugitive Sex Offenders list in March.
DEL RIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
New Mexico State
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
El Paso, TX
Crime & Safety
ABC Big 2 News

Mexican drug lord’s daughter released early from U.S. prison

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman convicted of dealing with Mexican businesses prohibited by law who also happens to be the daughter of Mexico’s most notorious drug lord was released early from federal custody. Jessica Johanna Oseguera Gonzalez, 35, was released from federal prison on March 14 after spending 25 months in custody, […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
San Angelo LIVE!

Agents Seize 548 Pounds of Mexican Cartel Liquid Meth in El Paso

EL PASO – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers working at the Port of Ysleta Cargo Facility intercepted 548 pounds of liquid meth with an estimated street value of $3 million. “This significant seizure is a perfect example of the work our CBP Officers do on a daily basis...
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sinaloa Cartel#Drug Cartel#Mexico#Violent Crime#Border Report#Mexican#Northwest Chihuahua
thecentersquare.com

Texas sheriff: Mexican cartels preparing for massive human smuggling operation

(The Center Square) – As the Biden administration moves forward with ending Title 42 enforcement, Mexican cartels and their operatives are making preparations to move a massive amount of illegal immigrants, Goliad County Sheriff Roy Boyd told The Center Square in an exclusive interview. Boyd calls the migrants "modern-day...
TEXAS STATE
KTUL

Second arrest made in connection to 2017 Oklahoma City murder

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — UPDATE. Stacey Juarez was arrested in Missouri on Thursday and booked into the Jasper County Jail. An arrest warrant was issued for a second person in connection to a 2017 Oklahoma City murder. Wilson Perez, 19, was found dead at Harlow Park back in September...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KKTV

WATCH: Body-worn camera released with claims that a girl in Colorado got out of a DUI by flirting after blowing a’3.8′ BAC

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A sheriff’s office in Colorado is addressing a video on social media where a girl claims she got out of a DUI after blowing a “3.8″ BAC. The sheriff’s office shared a link to the video on Twitter on Monday. In the video, a girl can be heard saying, “I got out of a DUI and got let off with a warning, that officer deserves a raise.” The video was posted by someone with the handle @Imposter_Edits, it isn’t clear why the video was posted, but the caption on Twitter reads, “She was pulled over for driving drunk, blew a 3.8, but brags about flirting will the officer and getting let go with a warning and his number.”
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
Sand Hills Express

MS-13 gang leader sentenced to life in prison

▶ Watch Video: The history of MS-13, from El Salvador to the U.S. A leader of MS-13 has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted last year of multiple charges, including murder and conspiracy to commit murder, the Department of Justice announced Friday. MS-13, or La Mara Salvatrucha, is one of the largest gangs in the world and has been referred to by former Attorney General Bill Barr as “a death cult.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Entire Canadian flight crew jailed after reporting stash of cocaine on plane they thought was a bomb

The entire crew of a Canadian charter airline has been detained and imprisoned in the Dominican Republic after they reported a huge stash of cocaine in the plane to police earlier this month. The five crew members of  Pivot Airlines discovered and reported contraband found on the aircraft while grounded at the Punta Cana International airport in the Dominican Republic on 5 April.The Dominican Republic’s National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) said that eight packages – each containing 25 smaller packages of cocaine – totalling 200 kg were located in the aircraft’s control compartments after an in-depth search. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Haunting final photo of missing Mexican girl, 18, shows her standing alone by darkened roadside shortly before she vanished, as driver who took the snap is arrested

A haunting photo shows an 18 year-old girl standing on a remote road in Mexico shortly before she vanished without a trace. Authorities in the northeastern Mexico state of Nuevo León are continuing the frantic search for Debanhi Escobar after she disappeared following a night of partying with two girl friends in the city of Escobedo on April 8.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

American birdwatchers chased by armed Mexican drug cartel in terrifying video: ‘Please don’t kill us’

An American couple birdwatching through Mexico captured the moment they say armed drug cartel members pulled them over on a remote dirt road.YouTubers Aaron Payzant and Logan Howard went viral after their reactions were shared in TikTok videos this week.The pair described the moment on their channel, Out Off the Trail, that was part of an extended road trip from their home in Indiana to the southeast of Mexico to photograph birds.Dash camera footage showed the couple lost and confused as to which direction to drive when a pickup truck sped up behind them as they drove through Tobasco, between...
PUBLIC SAFETY
San Angelo LIVE!

Violent San Angelo Convict Facing Federal and State Prison Time

SAN ANGELO – A San Angelo man with a violent history has been sentenced for being in possession of a firearm and ammunition while being a convicted felon. Lionel Munoz was sentenced to eight years in federal prison in January 2022 and then will have three years of supervised release. Munoz also had to forfeit a .38 caliber Rohm pistol. On April 15, 2022, Munoz was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility after being in custody of U.S. Marshals according to the judgement in this case. Also, the United States District Court made the recommendation to place Munoz in a prison outside…
SAN ANGELO, TX
KGET

KGET

15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy